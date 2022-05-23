MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a bid to repurpose the former municipal court space in City Hall, incorporating some elements of an anticipated larger remodel of the building that is in its 85th year of serving as the hub of municipal government.
During a brief, regular meeting Monday evening, the council accepted a bid from E.L. Crawford Construction of St. Joseph for up to $84,000 to repurpose the space formerly used by the municipal court on the second floor into offices for the human resources manager and the tourism director. The tourism director position was created jointly with the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization earlier this year.
The space became available after the city utilized a state law that allowed it to transfer its municipal court operations to the 4th Judicial Circuit Court. That process was completed and the first case heard last month.
In 2020, the city unveiled plans to renovate City Hall, which was first built in 1938 and underwent its last significant overhaul in 1982.
The plans preferred by city officials among the options provided by Strata Architecture and Preservation would remake the existing space, nearly double the size of the building, put the facility in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and generally bring the building up to modern standards both for visitors and for the employees who work there every day.
That number of employees has also significantly increased since 1938, and a needs assessment performed in 2014 estimated that the city would need to nearly double the space available to keep up with growth. Since then, the building has only continued to age, creaking along with water leaks, HVAC problems, a mold problem and other issues.
Mayor Tye Parsons called the renovations “badly needed.”
For a time, a new City Hall was planned to built alongside what became the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility — where the council now meets regularly in a high-tech public conference room — but the extra costs associated with the City Hall portion nixed that idea early on.
The smaller remodel approved on Monday would incorporate some parts of the larger City Hall renovation, including remaking part of the north wall with five new windows that appear in Strata’s designs as part of an effort to make the building look more like it did originally and to meet the aesthetics called for in the city’s own Downtown Design Guidelines.
“I think this is an important nod and an example to everything that we’re encouraging our downtown businesses to do,” said council member Rachael Martin of the City Hall overhaul, in order to make City Hall “a place for the community where we can feel a sense of pride.”
She also stressed the importance of making the facility ADA-compliant.
“So I think having an overarching look at what we need and taking the slow steps that we have taken to do this correctly, I mean, this is the right next step,” she said.
County fair
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council approved a request by the Nodaway County Fair Board to close streets downtown for the annual Nodaway County Fair that is set to be held July 14-16.
Council member Martin told the fair board’s representative, Rex Wallace, that the city wanted to work with the fair board to ensure food truck vendors had the proper information to abide by the board’s contract with the carnival vendor and to help smooth over any issues that may arise from food truck vendors wanting to sell near the fair.
Last year, some independent food vendors wanted to set up within the fair’s geographic area downtown, however the fair board’s agreement gave exclusive rights to sell some food products within that area — like snow cones — to the carnival vendor.
With many carnival operations driven out of business during the pandemic, including one the fair board had usually used prior to last year, Martin said she wanted to ensure the city did its part to keep the relationship with the carnival a favorable one.
Wallace said he would be happy to give information to any interested vendors, and that even if vendors’ products conflicted with ones the carnival was contracted to sell, the independent food vendors could still set up just outside the fair zone downtown without issue.
The street closures, beginning July 12 and ending July 17, were approved as follows:
- Third Street from North Buchanan to the alley between Market and Vine Streets
- Fourth Street from North Buchanan to North Vine Street
- North Main Street and North Market Street from the alley between Second and Third streets to the alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets
- West College Avenue/Fourth Street to North Buchanan Street (July 16 for parade)
- North Buchanan Street to West Second Street (July 16 for parade)
South Main
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said during Monday’s meeting that contractor VF Anderson will begin a major storm sewer installation project across South Main at the intersection with South Avenue in a couple of weeks or so as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
The installation could close South Avenue in that area for up to 45 days, he said, but traffic north and south would continue.
Heiland said the city will release more detailed information on that within about a week, well before any potential closure.