MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new plan endorsed by the Maryville City Council will split the South Main Corridor Improvement Project into two phases, the second of which will require a new funding source.
After bids for the transformative infrastructure overhaul came in well over the estimates provided by engineering firm SK Design last month, the city was left with a gap of $3 million to $4 million to either fill in with a new funding source, or cut out of the project’s scope.
At a City Council meeting Monday, council members responded positively to the plan presented by City Manager Greg McDanel that would retain the entirety of the project, but split it into two geographic phases: Phase one will run from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection with State Route V. Phase two will encompass the remaining portion from the State Route V intersection south to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
Phase one will use the existing funds that were originally intended to pay for the entire project, including the $10.48 million federal BUILD grant awarded in 2018. McDanel said that the grant has timing components that necessitate using the funds as soon as possible. A tentative timeline presented at the meeting would see bidding open for phase one on May 3, with construction on the project beginning as soon as July and wrapping up 15-18 months later.
Phase two would require another estimated $3.5 million, which McDanel said the city plans to secure from an outside funding source — requiring no significant new city expenditures.
Council member John McBride, who praised the plan, said that keeping the project under the same budget limit despite the high bids would be “huge.”
McDanel said the city has already begun pursuing two funding avenues: a federal earmark through U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, and a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. He said the city has submitted an application to Graves’ office for the earmark, and has had positive preliminary discussions with the EDA.
An earmark is essentially a legislative directive included as part of a federal agency’s budget that dictates specific projects to which the agency must devote a certain amount of its dollars. For example, in 2005, $460,000 of the Department of Housing and Urban Development budget went to Northwest Regional Airport to construct a new terminal building that was completed two years later.
Clarity on the city’s chances through either funding source is likely several months away. But McDanel said as soon as funding is secured, construction on phase two would not have to wait until phase one is completed. He also said the two avenues presented at the council meeting “won’t be our only two sources.”
“We’ll keep shooting out applications until we get the last phase funded,” he said.
Council members were universally supportive of the plan, and praised the fast work of McDanel and city staff for coming up with workable solutions so quickly at such a late stage of project planning.
“My personal opinion here, I think this is the best solution,” City Council member Tye Parsons said at Monday’s meeting. “Honestly, I think it’s pretty elegant, the way that you all have come up with a solution here, and I’m in favor of it.”
McDanel said when bids were opened, city staff and the contracted engineers were shocked.
“I think we were all deflated,” he told The Forum. “We had anticipated higher than normal bid prices; I mean it was obvious that that was going to happen. But 23 percent off (of the engineering estimate) I think surprised even our engineers who — their engineering estimate has contingencies built in.”
But then the clock was ticking.
“We have limited options, we have limited time, staff’s just got to work and save the core of this project and make sure (we keep existing funding),” McDanel said.
Initially, city officials looked at ways they could pare down some of the project’s scope, including at reducing or eliminating the added streetlights, pedestrian features and other items. But the savings were never nearly enough to close the gap of $3 million to 4 million.
“So, you know, a million over, a million-and-a-half, maybe we could’ve looked at some local funding and figured it out, but four million is just too big of a gap to not try to scale back and use the funds that have been granted to us,” McDanel said.
Another item staff looked at was not putting utilities underground as planned. It turned out that, although doable, it would have required redesigning significant portions of the project in other areas that would likely have pushed the timeline back further and could have potentially jeopardized the BUILD grant.
“The key issue with the utilities that we have to keep in mind is the undergrounding of those utilities sets all the other utilities, it sets the pedestrian features, it sets the design of the rest of the project,” McDanel said during Monday’s council meeting. “So that is the base that then allows us to design the waterline replacement, the gas relocations, the telecom — because all of those utilities that are up on the poles have to go underground as well.”
But the city and engineers from SK Design quickly found a convenient point where the project could be split in two at the intersection with State Route V. At that spot in the project, the new systems for storm drainage, utilities, lighting, traffic lights and planned pedestrian features could all be tied off in a “clean break,” allowing everything after that point to be completed later in phase two while providing for full functionality of everything in phase one.
Phase one is about 55 percent the size of the original project, but includes about 80 percent of the functionality and material requirements.
Phase two, because no funding source has been tied to it yet, doesn’t face immediate time constraints. City officials acquired easements for the construction of the project for five years in case of a delay or unforeseen circumstance like this one, building in some extra time.
To find those funding sources, McDanel said the city worked closely with the Northwest Regional Council of Governments, which had played a large role in the application process for the BUILD grant awarded in 2018.
McDanel said because the project is shovel-ready and serves a well-documented need that was good enough to receive that 2018 federal grant, he thinks the city’s chances are good of finding a way to fully fund phase two.
“I still remain confident that we will find funding for it,” he said. “It’s OK to be positive right now.”