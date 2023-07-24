IMG_6407.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

NewGen Strategies & Solutions will analyze local data and provide recommendations on how much water and sewer rates will need to increase to pay for a new water treatment facility. Pictured are officials from the city of Maryville, PeopleService and HDR Engineering in December 2022 during a tour of the existing facility where a pilot water treatment plant began operation in September 2022 to determine what a full-sized facility would need.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved an agreement to analyze how much water and sewer rates will need to rise in order to fund construction of a new water treatment facility.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $22,040 agreement with NewGen Strategies & Solutions to produce a study that will recommend how much prices will need to go up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags