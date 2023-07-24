MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved an agreement to analyze how much water and sewer rates will need to rise in order to fund construction of a new water treatment facility.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $22,040 agreement with NewGen Strategies & Solutions to produce a study that will recommend how much prices will need to go up.
NewGen produced a comprehensive water usage analysis in 2021 for the city that led to steep rate hikes just to keep up with costs. The new study will use more recent data, including potential impacts from the pandemic, and will recommend increases to pay for a new water treatment plant.
Alongside the new rate study, the city has been working with HDR Engineering on what a new water treatment facility would need, including a facilities plan that is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. MDNR requires that a facilities plan include what water and sewer rate adjustments would be needed to construct any proposed plant.
Past indications from city and HDR officials have been that the new facility would be constructed at Mozingo Lake. The current water treatment facility, located on the east side of Maryville, was originally constructed in 1956 and was designed to treat water from the One Hundred and Two River. Now, the raw water must be transported from the lake to the plant, and then out to customers. HDR estimated in 2020 that the cost of a new facility would be around $32 million, but how the large plant is and how it operates would significantly impact the price, which has also likely fluctuated due to volatile construction costs since 2020.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Officials from the city of Maryville, HDR Engineering, PeopleService and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources toured …
The city, its current treatment plant contractor PeopleService and HDR have been operating a pilot water treatment plant for about a year now to determine how large a new, full-sized plant would need to be and what treatment methods might be most effective. Earlier this month, officials from those agencies and from MDNR visited facilities in Texas that use ozone and biofiltration, which, if implemented at a plant in Maryville, would make it a cutting-edge facility that would be the first of its kind in Missouri.
City Manager Greg McDanel said during Monday’s meeting that a draft of the facilities plan is largely complete, except for a rate model to outline how the plant would be paid for. With Monday’s approval, NewGen will produce an analysis and recommendations for how much rates will need to increase.
A new treatment facility has been the city’s long-term goal roughly since the taste and odor issues with drinking water moved to the forefront after the closing of Mozingo Lake in January 2020. In the meantime, the city has taken a considered approach to determine the best options for both the short-term and long-term, including partnering with Public Water Supply District No. 1 on a granular activated carbon adsorber that went online last year and working with PWSD No. 1 on possibilities for sharing the cost of a new treatment facility.
- The council approved a contract of up to $37,447 with ABCreative to purchase and install turf surrounding the splash pad at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said that the turf will blend seamlessly with the existing turf and will be put in after new additions, including a playground, donated by the Thomson family that will be installed after the park closes for the season. The cost for the installation will come from an existing $91,000 grant awarded to MPR by the Gladys M. Rickard Trust that was to be used on the new restroom facility, but work donated by Dustin Strueby on the restroom facility freed up funds for other purposes at the park that were approved by the trust.
- Council members approved a request by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County to hold the organization’s annual Glow Walk/Run on Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
- The council approved a request by the Maryville Booster Athletic Club to hold a Community Pep Rally on Aug. 24, closing Market Street between Second and Fourth Streets and Third Street from Vine to Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Council members approved a special warranty deed to accept a road built by Southview Apartments to connect its complexes south of Walmart into the city’s roadway system, extending Volunteer Avenue.