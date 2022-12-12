Amendment 3 (copy)

Amendment 3 amended the Missouri Constitution to remove bans on marijuana sales, consumption and manufacturing for adults over 21 years old, with some caveats. The Maryville City Council said on Monday that it plans to ask city voters to implement a three percent tax on recreational marijuana sales within city limits.

 Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville voters will likely decide in April whether to add a three percent tax to marijuana sales within city limits.

City Council members on Monday directed city staff to prepare a ballot measure for April’s municipal election that would put the question to voters.

