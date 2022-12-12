MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville voters will likely decide in April whether to add a three percent tax to marijuana sales within city limits.
City Council members on Monday directed city staff to prepare a ballot measure for April’s municipal election that would put the question to voters.
The three percent tax is the highest a municipality may tax marijuana sales, approved when Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment in November that legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
“I don’t have any reservations about putting it on the ballot and letting the citizens decide,” said Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons during Monday’s City Council meeting. “It makes sense to me, from a city standpoint, why we would look to put that three percent on — or to ask that question in April.”
For recreational sales, the amendment put the state sales tax six percent, with an optional additional three percent that municipalities could add on.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that estimates provided by the Missouri Municipal League put the annual added revenue for the city at a little more than $150,000 from the three percent tax. McDanel said he will have an ordinance for the council to approve in January to officially put the measure on the April ballot.
McDanel also said that some ordinances would need to be cleaned up to meet the new provisions in the amendment. For example, city code calls for up to a $500 fine for violating the public smoking ordinance, but the constitutional amendment limits such fines to $100 for marijuana.
Because city officials already adjusted some ordinances, McDanel said the changes needed will be minimal. In particular, McDanel said that in 2019, when the city created its rules for medicinal marijuana sales, the City Council at the time added marijuana smoking to its public smoking ordinance. That means that marijuana smoking is already dealt with similarly to cigarette smoking by city code. For example, public smoking is prohibited in public parks because of the ordinance in place — including smoking marijuana.
- The council approved a $14,184.96 contract with Allied Systems to repair part of a service pump at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. Public Works Director Matt Smith said the pump is used to pump out treated water and is one of three pumps. The other two functioning pumps are enough to do the job adequately in the meantime.
- City Hall will be closed the week of Dec. 26 and the City Council meeting scheduled for that date has been canceled. The next City Council meeting will be held at its regularly scheduled second Monday on Jan. 9.
- McDanel said the Maryville Tourism Committee has received the state Division of Tourism’s countywide Destination Marketing designation. The designation, which will expand eligibility for state grants, required the approval of the county commission.