MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will seek to pay for part of a new water treatment plant with state American Rescue Plan funds and will apply to fund a drainage overhaul for an oft-flooded part of the city the same way, city officials said at last week’s regular Maryville City Council meeting.
In May, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources began accepting applications for its $410 million allocation of federal Rescue Plan dollars slated for water infrastructure investments in fiscal year 2023. Grants are available from four categories:
- Drinking water infrastructure, $125 million
- Wastewater infrastructure, $125 million
- Stormwater infrastructure, $150 million
- Lead service line inventories, $10 million
The maximum grant award for the drinking water, wastewater and stormwater categories will be $5 million, while the maximum award for lead service line inventories will be $200,000. A local match is required, with matches over 20 percent scoring highest on the agency’s rubric for grant awards.
Water treatment plant
From the drinking water infrastructure category, City Manager Greg McDanel said Maryville will be seeking the maximum $5 million award to help pay for the construction of a water treatment plant down the line.
The money would be a drop in the bucket for the project, which was estimated in a study last year to come in around $32 million, ensuring the local match requirement would not be a problem.
The funds must be spent by FY 2026, but McDanel said that even if a water treatment plant is not ready for construction by then, if the city receives the award, there shouldn’t be a problem expending the funds on preliminary work as part of the project.
McDanel also said he is optimistic about that grant application’s chances since it fulfills such a glaring need. Additionally, the city has been working closely on the city’s water issues for years now with state and federal agencies, especially MDNR, which makes certain that the agency is aware of the project’s importance and already invested in seeing it succeed.
Before building the water treatment plant proper, MDNR regulations require the city to build a pilot water treatment plant to be used to calibrate treatment methods that will be used on a larger scale in the full facility. Earlier this year, the council approved a lease agreement with Utah company Intuitech for the pilot plant equipment. The agreement begins on Aug. 15.
Drainage improvements
In the stormwater infrastructure category, McDanel said the city is applying for a grant to go toward a joint project with Northwest Missouri State University to address stormwater infrastructure on campus and in the neighborhoods southeast of the university that could significantly overhaul a frequently flooded area.
According to city documents, drainage from hard surface areas collects in stormwater infrastructure on campus and flows southeast through drainage channels across First Street and into Judah Park. During heavy rainfall, the undersized system is overwhelmed and can create dangerous localized surface flooding that could risk damage to adjacent structures and properties.
In preparation for addressing the drainage issues, Northwest commissioned a study from Snyder & Associates to evaluate the drainage infrastructure in the area. The study proposed that the university invest $2.18 million in improvements that would increase capacity and improve drainage flow at several locations across campus.
But the study also indicated a need to upsize city infrastructure in the nearby areas generally south of campus, east of Munn Avenue, west of Walnut Street and north of Judah Park.
“So this is an area, around Munn and First, just to the east, that has predominantly had some longstanding, historic flooding issues in high rainfall events,” McDanel said during the June 27 meeting.
The council approved commissioning an expedited engineering report for $24,250 from Kimley-Horn and Associates to analyze the city’s portion of the proposed drainage infrastructure improvements in those neighborhoods in time for the city to meet MDNR’s July 14 grant application deadline.
City documents estimate the cost will likely be between $4-4.5 million. The cost for the report from Kimley-Horn will come from the city’s allocation of Rescue Plan funds.
“I want to commend the city staff for working hard to apply for all of these many, many grant sources that are coming out now and in the future that are related to ARPA,” said Mayor Tye Parsons. “They’re tax dollars and someone’s gotta get them — it might as well be the city of Maryville. So my hat is off to you all as you continue to work through these things.”
Façade Improvement Program
The council also rejiggered its own Rescue Plan plan, adding another $100,000 to the Façade Improvement Program and updating other uses.
The city began awarding grants from the Façade Improvement Program in April to businesses and nonprofits that applied for funds to improve the exteriors of their properties. The program offers 50 percent matching reimbursement grants of up to $25,000 for businesses and up to $50,000 for nonprofits.
McDanel said the program has been extremely successful so far, awarding six grants for a total of $155,929:
- Maryville Public Library - $50,000
- Maryville Elks - $32,283
- Burny’s Sports Bar - $25,000
- Keith Arnold (Sears/Kitchen and Bath Source) - $25,000
- Nodaway County Services - $19,550
- Meyer Auto Center - $4,096
Six applications are still pending, which, if awarded at 100 percent for each request, would total $145,558. However, McDanel said that most applications include at least a few ineligible expenses.
While those applications are under review, the council agreed to allocate another $100,000 to the program. McDanel said that interested property owners should continue to apply and that the council can add more to the fund at any time if needed.
“In my time on council, I think we’ve done a lot of things for small businesses, but it’s been a lot of, like, policy changes or guidelines or roundtables for input,” said council member Rachael Martin. “But this is like — I’m so proud of how we’re doing this and how we’re tying it to our goals and the master plan and everything’s coming together. And I just commend everyone for working towards those goals.”
Program guidelines are available here.
Local ARPA funds
The council also codified some housekeeping to update how it has spent its own Rescue Plan funding.
Notable reductions included cutting in half the amount slated for the scanning and transfer of files as part of moving the municipal court to the Fourth Circuit Court. The project had been budgeted for $110,000, but has been completed for $55,000.
Elsewhere, the $40,000 originally earmarked for mobile data terminals in police cruisers was reduced to $28,840 after the Maryville Police Department was awarded a grant by the state earlier this year, defraying some of the cost.
And after securing a lease agreement with Intuitech for pilot water treatment plant equipment, the amount allotted for that project was reduced from $500,000 to $432,000.
Notable additions, meanwhile, included the added funds to the Façade Improvement Program, the $20,000 donated to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation earlier this year for mental health programming, the previously approved $24,900 purchase of a trail maintenance machine, and the drainage study commissioned Monday from Kimley-Horn.
The city also added in $11,276.73 in additional funds it received from the state that was distributed from money declined by other Missouri communities.
All told, the city has allocated $1,761,490 of its $2,351,788 allotment of federal Rescue Plan funds, leaving $590,298 still to be spent on future projects.
Other City Council notes
- Maryville police officers Alison Bagley and Abel Garcia have completed their training and are now POST-certified, and, by joining newly hired Kip Smith, formerly of the St. Joseph Police Department, the Maryville Police Department will be fully staffed for the first time in two years, McDanel said.
- Council members approved a contract for up to $161,294.63 with Visu-Sewer of Missouri for sanitary sewer lining to reduce the inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sanitary sewer system. McDanel praised Public Works Director Matt Smith for using a provision in Missouri law that allows qualifying municipalities to “piggyback” on a public bid through a cooperative procurement agreement. Such agreements include a provision that requires the successful low bidder in a public bid process to provide the same services at the bid price to other qualifying municipalities. In this case, Visu-Sewer has a “piggyback” contract with the city of Fulton for municipal sewer rehabilitation, which Smith found online. Using the terms of that bid, the city was able to secure an agreement with Visu-Sewer.
- The council approved a resolution to participate in the Missouri Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday from Aug. 5-7. Qualifying items include clothing, personal computer equipment and a wide range of school supplies.