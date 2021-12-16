MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to the recent weather event, the city of Maryville will allow open burning through Jan. 1, 2022.
Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, twigs and grass clippings.
Section 230.065 of the Maryville Municipal Code states:
All open burning shall have as its primary source of extinguishing equipment a water hose of not less than five-eighths (⅝) inch in diameter connected to the City water supply. Said water supply shall be readily available at all burn sites and be not less than twenty (20) feet from the burn site at all times. All water hoses shall be equipped with nozzles and the hose shall be maintained charged during the period of burning.
Individuals may call City Hall at 660-562-8001 for more details.