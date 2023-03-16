MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a contract with Legacy Underground Construction to overhaul drainage systems near Robertson-Crist Park and along Lisa Lane.
During heavy rain events, the pond at Robertson-Crist Park often overflows and floods onto Lisa Lane. City officials have acknowledged that at least one home has been damaged from such an event.
When those rains happen, city officials have said, the drainage systems both in the park and along Lisa Lane don’t have a high enough capacity to handle the overflow water coming from the pond, resulting in flooding down Lisa Lane and park trails getting washed out.
Kimley-Horn’s report recommends raising the elevation of the pond dam in the park and raising the emergency overflow spillway elevation. The improvements, according to Kimley-Horn’s evaluation, should allow the pond to completely store what are called “2-year storm events,” which means storms that drop rainfall in an amount that happens, on average, once every two years. The improvements will reduce the overflow rate for 10-100-year storm events as well.
At Lisa Lane, the project will add three new curb inlets to collect street stormwater flows and the contractor will install a new 36-inch storm sewer pipe between Lisa Lane and West 16th Street, eliminating an open ditch. At 16th Street, a new field inlet will also be added to collect overland stormwater flows from Lisa Lane, and a new storm sewer pipe as well.
The project has been a top priority for council member John McBride, who brought the issue up during his first meeting after being sworn in 2021.
At Monday’s council meeting, he thanked City Manager Greg McDanel and city staff for staying on it and bringing it to fruition.
“You’re gonna have a lot of happy people down in that area, I think it’s gonna help the park in general, just the drainage issues that it faces now, not to mention the people who live along Lisa Lane there,” McBride said.
The council voted to approve the $151,320 bid for the project by Legacy Underground. Once construction gets underway, the contract stipulates 180 days to complete the improvements.