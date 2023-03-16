Robertson-Crist (copy)
Buy Now

Robertson-Crist Nature Park is shown in 2021 after rains caused the pond to overflow, and due to drainage issues at the park causing flooding onto Lisa Lane. The city of Maryville has selected a contractor to build up the pond's barrier and manage water flow.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a contract with Legacy Underground Construction to overhaul drainage systems near Robertson-Crist Park and along Lisa Lane.

During heavy rain events, the pond at Robertson-Crist Park often overflows and floods onto Lisa Lane. City officials have acknowledged that at least one home has been damaged from such an event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags