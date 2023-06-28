MARYVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Maryville more than $1.3 million to begin planning work on an overhaul of Missouri Highway 46/First Street, the city announced on Wednesday.
During the city’s budget planning process in October of last year, City Manager Greg McDanel said that the overhaul would be similar in scope to the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, targeting improvements to storm drainage, configuration and safety of intersections, as well as pedestrian amenities along the corridor from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass. McDanel said at the time that in combination with a similar project getting off the ground to overhaul South Avenue, the trio of projects would provide transformational improvements to the three most important, high-traffic roadways in the city.
The grant, through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, requires no local matching funds and will go toward data collection and analysis, community outreach and input activities, and development of planning documents such as feasibility studies, environmental analysis and design documents, according to a news release from the city.
The news release noted that the city and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments are collaborating with MoDOT, which maintains Highway 46 including First Street within Maryville, to develop long-term solutions for the roadway.
Including the RAISE program’s predecessor, the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program, the city of Maryville has won three grants from the highly competitive national grant program since 2018 when the city was awarded $10.48 million that eventually became the primary funds for Phase I of the South Main project. Last year, the city secured a second RAISE grant of $5.925 million to complete Phase II.
“I’m thrilled to see another project moving forward in Maryville with the help of a RAISE grant,” said Congressman Sam Graves, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in a news release from his office. “These grants are highly competitive and Maryville’s forward thinking nature continues to pay dividends. Congratulations to the City of Maryivlle, City Manager Greg McDanel, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, along with everyone else who came together to get this funding.”
The city’s news release stated that state Rep. Jeff Farnan, state Sen. Rusty Black, the Nodaway County Commission and several local businesses and organizations provided support for the application during the process.