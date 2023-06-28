8-8-19 BRIEFS CITY LOGO - MARYVILLE.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Maryville more than $1.3 million to begin planning work on an overhaul of Missouri Highway 46/First Street, the city announced on Wednesday.

During the city’s budget planning process in October of last year, City Manager Greg McDanel said that the overhaul would be similar in scope to the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, targeting improvements to storm drainage, configuration and safety of intersections, as well as pedestrian amenities along the corridor from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass. McDanel said at the time that in combination with a similar project getting off the ground to overhaul South Avenue, the trio of projects would provide transformational improvements to the three most important, high-traffic roadways in the city.

