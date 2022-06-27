MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council last week approved changes to the city’s tourism grant program.
Since 2018, the Maryville Tourism Committee has occasionally disbursed grants for tourism activities to local applicants, but the scope of the program had often been fuzzy at the edges.
Earlier this year, committee members worked to narrow the scope and refine the requirements for the grants.
At its regular June 15 meeting last week, the City Council approved the changes. The new guidelines require applicants’ tourism-related projects to fall into one of three categories: General Tourism Promotion, Special Events/Festivals or Capital Projects. Additionally:
- At least 50 percent of visitors must be anticipated to be from outside Nodaway County
- Applications for marketing must include a coverage-area map for all media buys and an explanation of why the target market was chosen
- All applicants must provide at least a 30 percent match, though in-kind volunteer hours may be used as long as the hours are documented, including a list of volunteers and the services provided
- Reimbursement for eligible expenses will require the completion of a form and a final project report detailing how grant funds were used, measurements of marketing effectiveness and a copy of all items produced
This year’s city budget estimates $7,000 for the grant program, which comes from funds paid into the transient guest tax fund administered by the Tourism Committee. Past grants have gone to the Nodaway County Historical Society, the Nodaway County Fair Board, Nodaway County Economic Development, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization and Make it Maryville.