MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the ninth consecutive year, the city of Maryville has been recognized for transparency and accountability in its budget document by the Government Finance Officers Association, City Manager Greg McDanel said Monday.
Each year, the GFOA — a professional organization made up of more than 20,000 government entities of all sizes across the United States and Canada — grades submitted budget documents based on 14 best practices criteria, giving those that meet its standard the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
More than simply a balance sheet, city budgets that win the award must meet criteria that require the document to serve as an easy-to-read, readily understandable guide to the government entity: including everything from overarching policy and goals to details on operations and organizational functions. In short, municipal budgets recognized by the GFOA serve as one-stop-shops for anyone who wants to know the basics of what a city’s goals are, where its money is going and why those decisions were made.
The organization also places a particular emphasis on ease of use, stressing the importance of charts and other visual aids, and the use of hyperlinks within the document online to make it more easily navigable — all of which the city of Maryville’s budget includes in spades.
The Maryville budget, assembled by McDanel and longtime Finance Director Denise Town, is available for viewing at Maryville.org/budget21.
Blower motor
Also at the City Council meeting on Monday, council members approved the purchase and installation of a new motor for a blower that is currently inoperable at the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to the city staff briefing, the blower injects air into the aeration basin, which is required to ensure dissolved oxygen is maintained at appropriate levels. The biomass — microorganisms that attach themselves to the waste — in the aeration basin help filter the wastewater, resulting in a byproduct of relatively clean water. The biomass requires oxygen to stay alive, which is created by the blowers.
The wastewater treatment plant has two other blowers in the aeration basin, but their use alternates when the plant is operating at capacity.
Monday, the council approved the purchase of a new motor for the inoperable blower from R/S Electric Motors for up to $11,277.
Other City Council notes
- City Council members approved a request from Beemer Muffler Center to close the 100 block of south Alvin Street during a car and truck show to be held Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. The show will once again raise money for the Nodaway County Senior Center; last year the event raised more than $1,500, James Beemer said at Monday’s meeting.
- The council approved a request by the Maryville Booster Athletic Club to close Market Street between Second and Fourth Streets, and Third Street from Vine to Main Street starting at 4:30 p.m. until 9 on the evening of Aug. 26. The club will hold the annual community pep rally from 6:30 - 8 p.m. that day.
- The City Council approved a request from the Black Pony Brewing Company for microbrewery, liquor by the drink and liquor by the drink Sunday licenses contingent upon passing final inspection once the facility is complete. The company told the city in its application that approval was essential to having its brewed beverages ready when the business opens. McDanel said it is the first microbrewery license issued by the city.