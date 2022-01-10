MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2020, the organization announced in a press release this week.
Each year, the GFOA — a professional organization made up of more than 20,000 government entities of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada — awards the Certificate of Excellence to government agencies whose submitted annual comprehensive financial reports meet the exacting standards set out by a special review committee of experts from government and public accounting.
The city of Maryville’s report was judged by the impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Budgets and financial report documents are available on the city’s website, maryville.org, under the departments tab.