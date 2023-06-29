6-29 EPA Grant 1.jpg
EPA officials presented the city of Maryville with a ceremonial check on Monday marking a $211,000 grant award to clean up the former site of Aunt B’s gas station and car wash on South Main Street. From left to right are Jeff Robichaud, EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical and Redevelopment Division Director; Jim Wiederholt, city of Maryville Code Enforcement Officer; Stan Walker, EPA Region 7 Brownfields and Land Revitalization Branch chief; Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager; and Benjamin Lipiec, Maryville City Council member.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency presented the city of Maryville with a $211,000 ceremonial check on Monday after awarding the city a grant to clean up the contaminated site of a former gas station.

The city was selected as a recipient of a nationwide Brownfields Cleanup Grant to clean up the site of the former Aunt B’s gas station and car wash located at 602 S. Main St. The grant will pay for the full scope of the project without a local match.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, right, praises Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt, left, on Monday for writing a successful grant for the cleanup project through a highly competitive, nationwide program.
