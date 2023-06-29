This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
EPA officials presented the city of Maryville with a ceremonial check on Monday marking a $211,000 grant award to clean up the former site of Aunt B’s gas station and car wash on South Main Street. From left to right are Jeff Robichaud, EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical and Redevelopment Division Director; Jim Wiederholt, city of Maryville Code Enforcement Officer; Stan Walker, EPA Region 7 Brownfields and Land Revitalization Branch chief; Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager; and Benjamin Lipiec, Maryville City Council member.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel, right, praises Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt, left, on Monday for writing a successful grant for the cleanup project through a highly competitive, nationwide program.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency presented the city of Maryville with a $211,000 ceremonial check on Monday after awarding the city a grant to clean up the contaminated site of a former gas station.
The city was selected as a recipient of a nationwide Brownfields Cleanup Grant to clean up the site of the former Aunt B’s gas station and car wash located at 602 S. Main St. The grant will pay for the full scope of the project without a local match.
“The City of Maryville is deeply appreciative of the funding from EPA to clean up the former gas station property at 602 South Main,” said Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons in a statement. “As the city continues to revitalize the entire South Main corridor, the availability of this property is not only important for the environmental health of our community, but also for the economic development opportunity presented by a non-contaminated site.”
During Monday’s check presentation ceremony at the Maryville Public Safety Facility, both EPA and city officials lauded the work of Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt, who wrote the grant for the city.
Jeff Robichaud, EPA Region 7 Land, Chemical and Redevelopment Division Director, praised Wiederholt’s work in putting together an “outstanding application” for a “super-competitive” national program that Robichaud said often sees money go to cities on the coasts rather than the Midwest.
“This is rare for a community to get in-house staff writing a grant like this and getting it on the first try,” echoed Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel. “So we’re very fortunate for Jim’s efforts to clean up this property and look forward to working with our partners at (the Missouri Department of Natural Resources) and the EPA on this process.”
The project will include removing two underground storage tanks. Grant funds will also go toward conducting two public meetings and other community outreach activities.
The site was home to a gas station from 1951 until Aunt B’s closed in 2005. The city bought the property at a county tax auction in 2015 with an eye toward working with regulatory agencies to remove the storage tanks and clean up the property to make it attractive to private buyers once again.
The federal grant program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.