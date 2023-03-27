3-27-23 RV park south

A map by Snyder & Associates shows the south side of a planned expansion to the RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The City Council on Monday approved upgrades to electrical services to the RV park, which city officials said is critical for the expansion to move forward.

 SUBMITTED RENDERING

MARYVILLE, Mo. — New electrical lines will go in at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in anticipation of opening part of the long-gestating RV park expansion this year.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, council members approved $87,738 to be spent on electric service upgrades from United Electric for the RV park. City officials said the upgrades are not just critical for the planned addition of up to 45 new RV sites, but just to stay ahead of current power demands at the existing locations.

