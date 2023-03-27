MARYVILLE, Mo. — New electrical lines will go in at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in anticipation of opening part of the long-gestating RV park expansion this year.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, council members approved $87,738 to be spent on electric service upgrades from United Electric for the RV park. City officials said the upgrades are not just critical for the planned addition of up to 45 new RV sites, but just to stay ahead of current power demands at the existing locations.
“Over the years, the campers are getting much larger, much fancier,” Jordyn Greenhaw, Mozingo park director, told the council. “We have 75 spots burning air conditioning, refrigerators, coolers — all of that — and it’s definitely reaching our capacity with our current electrical.”
City officials began discussions about the project as far back as 2018, and after an explosion in demand for RV camping sites during the pandemic, the project took on new importance to expand Mozingo’s offerings.
In 2021, city officials allocated $450,000 in bonds to add between 38 and 45 new RV sites to Mozingo and upgrade some existing sites. The new sites would be added in roughly two halves — a northern half and a southern half. The new sites would be full hookups, providing access to water, sewer and electricity, and the project will also add two new shower houses and an expanded RV dump station.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a brief meeting Monday, the Maryville City Council approved a bid for new water and sewer infrastructure as part of a subs…
However, the cost estimates used for the project just a few years ago are now outdated and inadequate, Greenhaw said.
Instead, the city now plans only to complete the southern portion this year, adding about 20 new sites and upgrading 14 existing ones. Greenhaw said the southern portion will be ready for camping season this year, and that the city still plans on completing the northern portion at a later date. The northern portion will include 20-25 new full-service sites.
- The council approved the city’s annual audit report that received high marks from firm Sikich, LLP, for the city’s careful tracking and clear, easy-to-understand budgeting and accounting practices. Mayor Tye Parsons thanked city finance director Denise Town, saying that “year in, year out, I think we take this for granted, how much work is involved, how detailed it is.”
- Council members approved three-year lease agreements with Fast Farms and Tyler Fast, Brian McGrary and Robert Waldeier to harvest hay from ground within Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The city uses a bid process for the hay harvesting leases on a three-year cycle. This year, in an effort to try and reduce chemical runoff into Mozingo Lake wherever possible, the city added the stipulation that the application of manure, commercial fertilizer or pesticides is prohibited in parcels of land within the watershed area.