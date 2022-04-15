MARYVILLE, Mo. — Increasing its local capabilities, the Maryville Police Department recently received new evidence processing equipment with funding from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust and with it, officers may be able to speed up closing cases.
On Friday, Detective Ryan Glidden and Sgt. John Vaught led a tour explaining the purpose of each of the pieces of equipment for trustees.
At a cost of $33,360.13, the equipment received includes the following:
- Downflow Fingerprint Dusting Station - $3,247.45
- Capture BT Fuming Station with stand - $15,477.20
- Labconco Protector Evidence Drying Cabinet - $7,131.50
- Photo Table for Forensic Photography - $2,083.66
- Flare Plus 2 Three Light Kit - $5,072.67
- The BIO-LIGHT set with carrying case - $347.65.
Vaught, the department’s crime scene technician, told trustees that the equipment was very needed. He directed the trustees’ attention to a 10-gallon glass aquarium tank with a cabinet front as a lid that the department had been using previously. The clever device had been built by now Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong when he worked for the department.
While that setup still works, the new fingerprint dusting station is far superior in its safety. He explained that once an item thought to have a fingerprint is placed in the chamber, super glue is heated in another location in the cabinet and the toxic gas it creates will stick to the proteins in fingerprints.
“After that the fingerprints are permanent on there, whatever evidence it is, the fingerprints won’t come off,” Vaught said. This allows the fingerprints to be transferred to a fingerprint card or the item to a light table for photographs.
Thanks to the grant, the department now also has a dedicated light table that will allow an officer to photograph evidence from any and all angles using adjustable lights. It replaces a piece of wood with a couple of stands and flashlights attached, also designed by Strong. The new table offers numerous backdrops and a glass insert for clear evidence items that need a photograph to show through them.
A new fuming station will allow officers to safely use caustic chemicals in necessary processes, for example, using an acid to bring back etchings in some metals, such as serial numbers on guns. The station cycles the air through a carbon filter to remove the dangerous chemicals from it.
Two new light systems — a large kit and a portable kit with different filters — will allow officers to perform more thorough searches at crime scenes, such as looking for bodily fluids left behind, Vaught said.
“Different wavelengths help to see them a lot better with the glass filters and makes them glow so you can see them a lot better and know where to be looking,” he said.
The final piece of equipment purchased with grant funds is a large drying cabinet. Vaught explained that the department has worked several cases where blood evidence on clothing and bedding demanded a place to dry out the items before they could be stored.
“If you put that directly into evidence, especially if it’s sealed in something that’s not breathable, it’s going to mold and then it’s not good for evidence at all,” he said.
Glidden said they had previously laid down paper under a coated clothesline in a secured room, but it took quite a bit of space and time to accomplish it.
The new drying cabinet circulates air until everything is dry; it also offers a place for paper at the bottom to collect any items that may fall from drying materials. There is also a liquid collector used for the same reason.
“With all this new processing equipment one of the good things is, the more I can do here, the less time it takes for the big lab (Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory in Jefferson City) to get us results back,” Vaught said.
Glidden said in the past with specific cases, the department has been able to use the FBI Crime Lab, but in general, the lab in Jefferson City processes most of their evidence.
“Anything we can do to speed up the process with our crime lab is vital,” he said. “If we send them a case that’s DNA evidence related it’s 12 to 18 months before we get the results back.”
Vaught said that if they have to collect that evidence it could take even longer.
“It helps us to see this stuff, so we know what the money is going toward,” said Katy Gumm, trustee. She gestured from the aquarium to the new fingerprinting station and said “You do a comparison of that to that.”
Glidden said comparing the two devices is similar to comparing the old Maryville Public Safety building to the new facility, just on a bigger scale. He said at the old building there was no room for this kind of equipment.
“All the evidence processing took place in a break room down there,” he said. “So we would like process evidence, package evidence and then put down a table cloth and eat. … We did what we had to do.”
Evidence Collection
On Friday, Glidden said the department hadn’t yet used the new equipment, but that it won’t be long.
“It seems that we’re using stuff more and more than what we were,” he said.
He explained that 20-25 years ago officers didn’t swab vehicles or do all these things, but just a couple weeks ago, Vaught took 35 or 40 swabs or samples from one vehicle.
“Over the last 10 to 15 years there have been several cases that the work he’s done had been crucial to solving, and some of them wouldn’t have been solved without that crime scene work,” Glidden said.
Vaught’s interest in evidence collection processes didn’t start with television crime shows like CSI, in fact, he noted his dislike for those. His interest was piqued years ago when helping Strong at the department.
“He showed me a few little things,” Vaught said. “It started off with fingerprints and it just kind of went from there.”
Finding it immediately very interesting, he said it “clicked and I just loved doing it.”
The department has sent Vaught to numerous trainings where he’s received certifications in forensic crime investigation. He attended crime scene investigation training at the KC Crime Lab and continued his education with CEU trainings and classes at Missouri Southern University’s criminal justice program.
Glidden said it’s not always DNA or fingerprints that will close a case. In one previous case, Vaught’s castings of boot prints caught the culprit of an armed robbery at City Star. The size and shape of those boots played the pivotal role solving the crime.
The two officers said they look forward to putting the equipment to good use.
“(We're) waiting for the next big thing,” Vaught said.