Airport sign
Buy Now

The city of Maryville is set to study constructing a community hangar at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A community hangar is in the works for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, Maryville city officials said Monday.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said during Monday’s City Council meeting that next year’s proposed city budget includes $100,000 for an engineering study for a community hangar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags