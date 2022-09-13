MARYVILLE, Mo. — A community hangar is in the works for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, Maryville city officials said Monday.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said during Monday’s City Council meeting that next year’s proposed city budget includes $100,000 for an engineering study for a community hangar.
Heiland, who has directly overseen airport operations since 2017, said the hangar will primarily be used for long-term plane and helicopter storage for local aircraft owners, along with overnight storage as well. The hangar also will be large enough to allow for jet storage, which isn’t possible right now.
“One of the things that we don’t have currently is the ability to, if there’s a jet that wants to stay overnight, we don’t have a hanger that will fit a jet — or a helicopter really for that matter,” Heiland said.
The study will be largely paid for through federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which carves out what are called Non-Primary Entitlement (NPE) funds. NPE funds are available to general aviation airports to use primarily on capital improvements and certain types of maintenance projects.
The NPE funds are allotted each year, and do not have to be used for four years, allowing airports to potentially accrue enough funding for significant projects by utilizing multiple years of NPE funds at a time.
To pay for the engineering study, Heiland said the city plans to use the just over $76,000 it has remaining from its 2019 NPE allotment, which requires a 10 percent city match. The remaining will come from the full allotment of $166,000 for 2020. As part of federal pandemic relief measures, NPE funds allotted for 2020 and 2021 do not require any local match.
Heiland said the timeline adds up to the council reviewing plans probably sometime next summer for the facility.
South Main update
City Manager Greg McDanel said during Monday’s meeting that the temporary closure of part of South Avenue at the intersection with South Main is expected to continue through the end of September.
Contractor VF Anderson began work on installing a new water line under South Avenue on Aug. 8 as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. The installation required full depth subgrade and pavement replacement.
McDanel said Monday that the water main installation has been completed and work is now continuing on the pavement replacement. The project was estimated to take about eight weeks when it began, putting it on schedule for an early October completion.
Expanding scope to phase one of the South Main project in general, McDanel said work on curbing and driveways on the east side of South Main is nearing completion and that work will begin on the west side later this month.
Phase one remains on track for completion in spring 2023.
The massive infrastructure overhaul had to be split into two parts in April of last year because of skyrocketing construction costs that far exceeded the initial estimates.
McDanel said after learning of the RAISE grant award that he hoped the city would be allowed to expedite the construction process by simply tacking on phase two to the existing phase one project rather than put phase two out to bid separately.
However, McDanel said Monday that the Federal Highway Administration nixed that idea, ruling that phase two needed to be bid out separately.
McDanel said he hopes to get that through the state and federal regulators and into the hands of interested contractors as soon as possible.
- McDanel said work on the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project will finally get underway in the next week or two after contractor VF Anderson received equipment it had been waiting on to arrive. The council approved a contract of more than $350,000 with VF Anderson in March for the project that will connect six trails into one interconnected trail system, allowing seamless pedestrian access to the middle school, high school, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, Northwest Missouri State University, three public parks and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
- Operation of the pilot water treatment plant began this week, McDanel said. The pilot plant is a step required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to gather data before designing a new, full-sized water treatment facility.
- The council approved a request by the Laura Street Baptist Church to hold a community outreach event on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The request included barricading South Laura Street from First to Jenkins, East Jenkins to South Laura to South Mattie Street, and South Mattie Street from East Jenkins to First Street.
- Council members approved a request by the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization to hold Music Off Main, a free event at the Downtown Pocket Park on Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m. featuring live music and yard games. The request included the closure of Third Street between Main and Buchanan from 3-7:30 p.m.
- The council approved a request from Kathy Rice, member of the Maryville Pride Lions, to hold the 27th annual Downtown Trick or Treat event on Oct. 27 with streets closed downtown from 4-8 p.m.
- Council members accepted a bid from Hoyt Construction of up to $13,000 for the demolition of an unsafe residential structure at 403 W. Second St.
- The council approved an agreement with Rose Equipment of up to $79,775 for the purchase of a 2023 Cimline ME2-250 Mastic Machine for use by the Street Maintenance Division. Public Works Director Matt Smith said the equipment will be used to seal cracks and prevent water infiltration, potentially extending the life of some streets by 3-5 years.