MARYVILLE, Mo. — City officials have opened a warming center in the R. Keith Wood Maryville Public Safety Facility during the extreme cold weather.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, City Manager Greg McDanel said the training room in the building, located at 101 N. Vine St., will be available as a public warming center until further notice. COVID-19 mitigation measures apply, including a mask requirement.
Four other centers in Maryville are listed in the state’s online warming center map:
- Community Services, Inc. - 1212 S. Main St.
- Maryville Public Library - 509 N. Main St.
- Nodaway County Health Department - 2416 N. Main St.
- Nodaway County Senior Center - 1210 E. First St.
McDanel also said on social media that all Maryville facilities, like the public safety building and the water treatment plant, are equipped with backup generators in case of power outages. Evergy announced on Monday that some customers could see intentional, intermittent power outages of up to an hour as part of an effort by regional utilities across the Midwest to reduce stress on the power grid.
The Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central U.S. including Missouri, said that it is the first time it has asked utilities to take such an emergency step.
Evergy asks all customers to take steps to reduce electricity usage until the weather warms up, suggesting the following:
- Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.
- Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Change or clean filters on furnaces.
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.
- When possible, use large appliances (clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Reduce air leaks that let cold air in by sealing around doors and windows with weatherstripping or caulk and inserting foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets.
- Businesses should reduce the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential processes.
The frigid, record-setting cold temperatures are expected to continue through Tuesday. SPP said in a press release Monday that power disruptions may continue over the next 48 hours across the 17-state region.