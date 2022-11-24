MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University will receive more than $3.7 million for a stormwater drainage overhaul on campus and in the neighborhoods southeast of the university, the city announced Monday.
The city worked in collaboration with Northwest to secure the funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which opened the grant program for a variety of water projects through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The grant will cover about 79 percent of the total cost with a local match of more than $990,000 — bringing the project total to more than $4.7 million.
“The proposed stormwater improvement project is yet another example of a transformative town-and-gown collaboration between the city of Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University to improve critical community infrastructure,” said City Manager Greg McDanel in a statement.
According to the city, the project will upgrade critical infrastructure on Northwest’s campus and in adjacent neighborhoods where drainage from hard surface areas collects in undersized stormwater infrastructure and flows southeast through drainage channels across First Street into Judah Park.
As a result, heavy rain often overwhelms the existing system, causing surface flooding and creating the potential for damage to nearby structures and property.
The improvements will include additional surface inlets, stormwater pipes, catch basins and green infrastructure.
In a press release the city thanked Northwest’s Director of Capital Programs Scott Kuhlemeyer, Assistant Vice President of Facility Services Dan Haslag and Grant Coordinator Tye Parsons, who is also mayor of Maryville.
“The grant funding allows Northwest to accelerate the execution of our stormwater management plan to address runoff and drainage capacity deficiencies and likewise for the city to make related improvements downstream of the university,” Haslag said in a statement. “We’re greatly appreciative of Mr. McDanel and others from the city and look forward to future partnering opportunities.”
Construction could begin as early as next summer.
The city also was awarded $150,000 through the same program to develop a lead service line inventory. That award will require a $40,000 local match.
By state law, all water systems across the state will need to submit measurements of the amount of lead in its water pipes by October 2024. The city will use the grant to do so.
One project that the city did not receive funding for was a $5 million request to help pay for an eventual new water treatment plant.
The grant funds do not have to be used until FY 2026. By that time, city officials hope to have a plan for a new water treatment facility, which a 2021 study estimated would cost around $32 million. Although a relative drop in the bucket, the city had planned to use the grant to help with design costs and other expenditures leading up to the hopeful construction of the facility later this decade.