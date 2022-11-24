Maryville logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University will receive more than $3.7 million for a stormwater drainage overhaul on campus and in the neighborhoods southeast of the university, the city announced Monday.

The city worked in collaboration with Northwest to secure the funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which opened the grant program for a variety of water projects through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags