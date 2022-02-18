MARYVILLE, Mo. — A solution to a longtime drainage nightmare is over the hump — and it’s all downhill from here.
On Monday, the Maryville City Council approved an amendment to an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for $32,000 to provide consulting services on a plan to rework storm drainage on Lisa Lane that can sometimes overflow during heavy rains.
During peak rainfalls, the pond at Robertson-Crist Park frequently overflows, causing flooding along nearby Lisa Lane. The pond has one outlet for water discharge, but it has proven to be too small to handle the high volume of water that comes through the pond during heavy rains. At least one home has experienced damage from the flood events, according to city documents.
Addressing the problem has proven more complicated than it may have appeared at first blush. Simply installing a larger drainage tube under Lisa Lane, for example, could have had unforeseen impacts downstream toward 16th Street.
Last summer, the city contracted with Kimley-Horn to complete a drainage study to determine the best way to move forward.
The study recommends:
- Raising the elevation of the pond dam at Robertson-Crist to a level that would allow it to completely store a two-year storm event and reduce the overflow rate for a 10-100-year storm event
- A new filed inlet upstream of Lisa Lane to collect overflow from the pond
- Three new curb inlets to collect street stormwater flows along Lisa Lane
- A new 36-inch storm sewer pipe between Lisa Lane and west 16th Street that would eliminate the open ditch
- A new field inlet at 16th Street to collect overland stormwater flows from Lisa Lane
- New storm sewer pipe between the drop field inlet connecting the existing 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe under west 16th Street
The $32,000 amendment approved Monday will include engineering plans, topographic and boundary surveys and some assistance with bid phase and construction phase administration services.
The issue has been a top priority for City Council member John McBride since his first meeting when he was sworn in, and he thanked city officials and his fellow council members for addressing the problems.
“I know it’s one street, one neighborhood, but I have a feeling there’s gonna be some pretty happy folks down that way once this is done,” he said.
The city has allocated $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the project’s expenses in this year’s budget.