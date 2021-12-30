BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction City Council at its Dec. 22 meeting approved an engineering agreement for a new wastewater treatment facility.
The agreement with Lamp Rynearson, a Kansas City firm, will allow the city to move forward with soliciting bids from contractors to start construction on the facility. Jon Shellhorn, a senior project manager for Lamp Rynearson, told the council that the project will likely take 8-9 months once a contractor gets started. That’s dependent on the availability of materials, however.
The city is working with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the facility.
Funding from the Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, included the first federal relief provided directly to municipalities. Broadly, funds can be used on projects tied to pandemic relief or preparedness efforts, but a provision in the law specifically carves out uses for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Burlington Junction was allocated $97,059 from the Rescue Plan, according to a database maintained by the National League of Cities. The Nodaway County Commission also has pledged to use some of its allocation to assist smaller towns in the county, like Burlington Junction, with the cost of water infrastructure projects.
Water billing
The council also approved moving ahead with a change in billing systems that would allow customers to pay their water bills online.
City Clerk Melissa Cook told the council that if the city switched CourtMoney, a nationwide online billing agency tailored for use by government agencies like municipalities, then customers would be able to use online features like online bill pay and auto-pay, and would be able to receive bills through email and notifications via email and text messages if they opt in.
Cook said CourtMoney charges 30 cents per water meter, which would run about $900 per year for the city. The first year would be free, however. So if the city implemented the system by next year, with the first bills to customers sent out on Feb. 1, 2022, the city would not be billed by CourtMoney until Feb. 1, 2023.
Additionally, the company charges 2 cents per text message notification and 25 cents per email notification. Cook said those options could be helpful in notifying customers of past due balances, and would help reduce the costs of printing as well.
The council unanimously approved a measure for Cook to move forward with pursuing an agreement with CourtMoney.
Semi parking
At last week’s meeting, council members OK’d a cost schedule for semi parking at the old Sur-Grow.
Earlier this year, the city reached an agreement with the current owner of the lot to allow semis to park there. The city has installed electrical outlets for semis that park overnight.
To help defray the costs of maintaining the site and the electricity, the council last week approved charging $50 per month from October-March and $25 per month from April-September to use one of the spots. Though it likely won’t cover the full electricity bill or maintenance costs, council members said that providing the service would pay for itself over time in maintenance costs saved from not having to upkeep city roads as frequently where the semis had parked previously.
Other Burlington Junction council notes
- The city is no longer allowing dumping of yard waste or tree debris at the lagoon at this time.
- The council is looking into purchasing a TV or other equipment for City Hall that would allow for more seamless remote communication during meetings.