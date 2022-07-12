MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved an agreement with HDR Engineering to operate and analyze results from the pilot water treatment plant set for installation as soon as next month.
Earlier this year, the council inked a deal to lease equipment for the pilot water treatment plant. The pilot plant is a step required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources before the city can move forward with a new water treatment facility. City officials have estimated the plant would likely operate for around 9-12 months. The results will inform the specifications and requirements that a new, full-fledged plant would need to fulfill.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the council approved a deal with HDR, the firm that has been leading the city’s water efforts since 2020, to handle the pilot plant process, which will include analyzing and interpreting the data from the pilot plant to apply to a full-scale plant design.
The deal approved Monday is for up to $715,311. Added to the $147,723 contract for the equipment lease from Intuitech in April, the total cost for the pilot plant will come to $863,034 — less than the $1 million the city had budgeted.
The city’s budget this year had allocated $500,000 from American Rescue Plan funds for the project, and City Manager Greg McDanel said Monday that the city is still working with Public Water Supply District No. 1, the city’s largest water customer, on cost-sharing arrangements while moving forward with a full treatment facility.
McDanel also said that the delivery of equipment for the plant has been delayed, and is now scheduled for Aug. 29 instead of early August. Aaron Robison, senior water project manager at HDR, said during Monday’s meeting that it shouldn’t significantly affect the final timeline for analyzing results.
The pilot plant should also help inform the final cost of the full-fledged plant, which has been estimated at around $32 million.
As recommended by HDR, the most likely spot for a new plant would be near Mozingo Lake. The current water treatment facility, located on the east side of Maryville, was originally constructed in 1956 and was designed to treat water from the One Hundred and Two River.
A new treatment facility has been the city’s long-term goal roughly since the taste and odor issues with drinking water moved to the forefront after the closing of Mozingo Lake in January 2020. In the meantime, the city has taken a considered approach to determine the best options for both the short-term and long-term, including partnering with PWSD No. 1 on a granular activated carbon adsorber that went online in November. Data from HDR showed the GAC adsorber has been extremely effective in filtering out one of the primary offenders that causes taste and odor issues, the compound geosmin.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved a $475,000 agreement with St. Joseph Plumbing & Heating for the installation of HVAC equipment and a climate control system at the Maryville Community Center, as recommended by the Maryville Parks and Recreation board. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the equipment, which includes 7 air conditioning units that will replace the original units installed during the building’s construction 20 years ago, is estimated to be in service by about mid-November. Nearly $450,000 of the project will be paid for by remaining funds left over from a 20-year bond issue that elapsed last year which paid off the construction of the facility.
- Council members approved a request by Kris & Kates to close Fourth Street between Main and Buchanan Streets (excluding intersections) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on July 31 for musical entertainment. The adjacent city parking lot will also be used for a car show.
- McDanel said the city was named the ninth-safest city in Missouri by Safewise, which compiles voluntary, self-reported FBI crime data. McDanel credited local law enforcement and the court system for keeping Maryville high on those annual rankings each year.
- The council reappointed Mike Mandrick and Dave Sears to the Board of Code Appeals, each for a three-year term expiring July 1, 2025.
- The council reappointed Steve Klotz, James Rash and Bill Richardson to the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees, each for a three-year term expiring July 1, 2025.