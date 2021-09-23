MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council held its first budget workshop Monday to discuss the first draft of the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022, outlining projects that will change Maryville in both the immediate future and giving a peek at what may be coming down the line.
Unsurprisingly, the largest capital expenditure slated to hit the books next year is for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, the once-in-a-generation infrastructure overhaul that aims to significantly improve traffic flow and safety along the busy mercantile corridor on South Main. The project will realign turn lanes and entrances all along the road, add bike and pedestrian paths, make utility and sewer infrastructure improvements and add several aesthetic elements.
In April, the council voted to split the project into two parts after the bids came in significantly over budget. Next year’s draft budget shows about $12.5 million laid out for phase one, but nearly $10.5 million of that will be paid for through the federal BUILD grant awarded in 2018 for the project. About $2.1 million will come from municipal taxpayers, financed through certificates of participation issued by the city and paid off over time.
Including the South Main costs, overall, a little more than $15.1 million in capital improvement project spending is in next year’s budget, though the draft reviewed Monday is just that — a draft — and is expected to undergo changes based on council member feedback before its approval. Nonetheless, the major capital improvements in the budget draft are unlikely to change significantly. The capital improvement fund is paid for through a dedicated half-cent sales tax last approved in 2017 with a 20-year sunset.
The capital improvements budget also includes $200,000 for asphalt mill and overlay projects. Council member John McBride, who has pushed for more funding to be allocated to the annual road repairs since his election to the council earlier this year, said he would like to see more than that used for repairs next year.
McDanel said that although $200,000 was in that particular budget line, more than $689,000 is available to the city through certificate of participation financing. That amount is earmarked for contingencies, specifically for the South Main project, but at least some of those funds could be spent on other qualifying expenses, like regular road repairs. By the time the budget is approved, it’s likely the particular budget line for asphalt mill and overlay projects will be closer to $400,000.
During the current fiscal year, the city completed about $325,000 in asphalt mill and overlay projects to repair roads in Maryville. Including FY 2021, the city will have invested about $2.1 million in asphalt mill and overlay projects over the past five years, according to budget documents available at Maryville.org.
McDanel said that the city also hopes to do a better job communicating about those projects in the future. Part of that process was included in the budget draft and would begin next year, calling for a program for Public Works to rate each street in the city based on standardized federal criteria. A standardized process, McDanel said, will allow for more efficient road maintenance schedules and enable more transparency with the public.
Additionally, the Torrance Street Trail Extension is set to be completed next fiscal year. The project will extend an 8-foot-wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 feet from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue, running through a dense residential neighborhood that currently does not have a sidewalk. The trail will also connect six other trails that crisscross the city.
In 2019, the Missouri Department of Transportation approved $143,259.84 — or about 64 percent of the estimated cost — in matching funds for the project through the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Program. The city will provide the remaining funds.
Looking to the future, next year’s draft budget included a little more than $10,000 to complete a contract with Strata Architecture and Preservation for the design of the planned renovation and expansion of City Hall. Last year, the city unveiled plans to rehabilitate the building that was first constructed in 1938 — six years after a needs assessment estimated that the city would need to nearly double the space available for employees to keep up with growth. Construction wouldn’t begin until the fiscal year after next at the earliest.
Since then, the need for an overhaul and more space has only become more imperative: in early spring, City Hall sustained “water infiltration” damage on its eastern wall, necessitating the relocation of some employees to different areas of the facility. They still have not been able to move back. In next year’s budget is $100,000 for repairs to the building, including mold and mildew remediation and restoration to allow damaged areas to return to functional use.
Another future project under consideration is an overhaul of the intersection of East First and Vine streets, an awkward three-way convergence of traffic just west of the exit used by firetrucks at the newly constructed R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
So far, fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said traffic hasn’t been an issue, “but it only takes one.”
Next year’s budget draft included $40,000 for an engineering study to lay out options for how to improve safety at the intersection, including the possibility of adding a traffic signal that would activate to stop traffic when a vehicle is leaving the public safety building during an emergency.
McDanel said that having the study completed as soon as possible would help ensure a good chance at public infrastructure grant funding should any become available in the near future, such as through a federal infrastructure funding package. Having engineering and design proposals ready for grants to fund planned projects has been common practice for the city since McDanel took the reins in the 2012, and proved to be a boon to the city’s crunch-time bid for the 2018 BUILD grant that resulted in $10.48 million for the South Main project.
And finally, the capital improvements draft budget included $17,000 for a text-to-911 system for use with the newly implemented consolidated 911 center at the public safety facility.
Also on the list of capital improvements are two new patrol vehicles for the police department, a crack-sealing machine for street maintenance crews and a used bucket truck.
Other draft budget notes
- The initial estimate for the general fund budget, which like the entirety of the draft budget could see changes before approval, projected about $6.3 million in expenses and $5.9 million in revenues. The fund balance is projected to be about $2 million at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
- The budget outlines a 2 percent cost-of-living increase for all employees
- The water and sewer fund, which is a self-sustaining enterprise fund, will likely see significant changes based on a report by NewGen Strategies, a contractor that will provide the city with analysis and recommendations for water and sewer rate adjustments that would be necessary to fund the construction of a new water treatment plant.