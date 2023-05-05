South Depot St.
Buy Now

A car stops Thursday morning on South Depot Street before "jogging" west to continue on the road.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville city officials are looking into straightening out part of South Depot Street with a plan that would align the intersection at East Halsey Street.

Currently, South Depot is bisected by East Halsey north of Sunrise Park and the New Nodaway Humane Society. But the segments of South Depot on either side of Halsey do not align.

0
0
0
0
0