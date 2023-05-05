MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville city officials are looking into straightening out part of South Depot Street with a plan that would align the intersection at East Halsey Street.
Currently, South Depot is bisected by East Halsey north of Sunrise Park and the New Nodaway Humane Society. But the segments of South Depot on either side of Halsey do not align.
On Tuesday, City Manager Greg McDanel met with county and township officials at the Nodaway County Administration Center for preliminary discussions about the plan. The city will need to obtain rights of way for a segment of the project.
The Nodaway County Commissioners were receptive to the idea.
The intersection has long been an issue on local officials’ radar. In 2013, the city reconstructed part of South Depot, but did not finish the project — including a potential realignment — because officials shifted the money available at the time to a higher priority fix of South Munn Avenue.
Since then, South Depot has remained on the city’s wish list.
“We just couldn’t justify it 10 years ago when Munn was falling apart in front of the high school,” McDanel said.
But now, the time was right to revisit it as the city and Maryville Parks and Recreation plan for the Sunrise Bark Park, a new dog park to go in on the east side of Sunrise Park along South Depot.
McDanel said the plan is in its early stages and he doesn’t have a timeline yet on when the city might begin the project in earnest.
During Tuesday’s meeting, McDanel said the city has issued a request for qualifications for firms to assess improvements to Village O Drive and Ashwood Circle.
County, township and city officials have been discussing how to maintain the roads, which were never part of Maryville’s city street system and were not built to the city’s standard, for decades now.
Earlier this year, the city and county agreed to split the cost of an engineering study to examine the cost of bringing the roads up to spec with an eye toward potentially partnering with Polk Township to apply for a grant to pay for it.
On Tuesday, McDanel made a point of stopping short of saying the city would annex the roads if they were improved up to the city’s standards, but did say that those improvements would be a requirement of any funding the city puts toward it.