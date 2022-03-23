MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville on Wednesday announced the hiring of Matthew Smith as the new Public Works director.
“Building a strong foundation of relationships is vital to delivering effective public services and projects,” Smith said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with the public works teams and interacting with the citizens of Maryville.”
The Public Works director is responsible for managing and overseeing all the activities, projects and operations of the Public Works Department including street maintenance, water and wastewater maintenance and the central garage.
Smith is currently the street superintendent for the city of Ogallala, Nebraska, and has 20 years of experience working in local government, the city of Maryville said in a press release.
Prior to Ogallala, Smith spent more than a decade working for the city of North Platte, Nebraska, as an engineering technician and project manager. Smith completed his associate’s degree in civil engineering technology in 1997 and is set to complete his bachelor’s degree in public administration in December. Smith will start in Maryville on March 31.
The position had been vacant since C.E. Goodall’s resignation in July.