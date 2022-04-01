MARYVILLE, Mo. — DeAnn Davison will be Maryville’s first tourism director, the city announced on Friday.
The newly created position will see Davison guiding the city’s tourism efforts along with serving as the part-time executive director of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization.
The position is jointly funded by MDIO and the city.
“Tourism and a thriving Downtown are essential to the future of Maryville,” Davison said in a statement. “I look forward to being a guiding force to build upon all the great things this community has to offer.”
A product of a partnership between the city’s Tourism Committee and MDIO, the two agencies agreed last year to combine their needs and fund a position that would lead both organizations with the city responsible for 75 percent of the salary and MDIO the remaining 25 percent. Accordingly, Davison will split her time the same way.
As Tourism Director, Davison will spearhead the city’s tourism initiatives and outreach to potential partners, and generate plans to administer the funds raised by the city through the transient guest tax.
Originally from Marceline, Davison moved to Maryville to attend Northwest Missouri State University, a press release said, where she received a B.S. in broadcasting in 2003 and an MBA in marketing in 2020.
Davison lives in Maryville with her husband, Christopher, and two children, Charlotte and William. She currently serves as the marketing coordinator for Northwest Campus Dining, and previously held positions in marketing and community relations at both Northwest and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Her first day in her new position will be April 4.