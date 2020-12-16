SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Board of Aldermen has decided to shift focus from construction of a new community building to a project to replace all 142 water meters in the city water system.
“This has been an issue for the city for awhile with the readings being off a little bit,” Mayor Sandy Wright said.
She told board members at their Dec. 10 meeting that City Clerk Meagan Morrow researched and got a quote of $41,731 from USABlueBook, a water and wastewater treatment utility company, but was unsure if it was for 50 meters or all of them. The cost would increase significantly if the quote was only for 50 meters, plus installation costs.
“I really think this needs to be a priority,” Wright said. “We’re going to have to do some more research on these. We’re going to have to clarify this.”
At last month’s meeting, Kim Mildward with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments told the board that the city is allowed to have two Community Development Block Grants in process at the same time.
The city currently has a $750,000 grant for the sewer plant upgrade project. Wright explained that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources may offer a grant for upgrades to the water system, and plans to research and apply for one if available.
She also brought up the possibility of systemwide meter installation, maintenance and billing through Missouri Rural Water.
“That would cut the city out of having to do any of it, billing or reading meters,” Wright said.
Cost to the city for those services would be $6.75 per customer (142 meters) or roughly $952 per month ($11,502 per year). She said current water system operator Jonathan Eckstein with PeopleService Inc. provided names of more companies capable of helping with meters.
“If we don’t have to install them, do the maintenance on them, do the billing, it might be something to consider,” Wright said.
Alderman Rana Killingsworth said the online payment option won’t be of interest for all people in town, and she asked if mailed bills would still be available if someone else handled billing. Wright believes paper billing would be possible.
“This would be a quicker option for us,” Wright said. “If this was something we wanted to do. We could get this started more quickly probably than trying to find a grant, applying for it and then trying to get the meters and then them installed.”
She planned to get more information and bring it back to the board.
For information about drinking water, Wright said testing information may be found online at dnr.mo.gov/DWW/JSP/WaterSystemDetail.jsp.
Former Stinnett home
Wright told the board that she signed a Quit Claim Deed on behalf of the city for the property located at 410 W. Elm St., the former residence of Bobbie Jo Stinnett. She has sent it to current owner Mary Johnson for signature.
“The city is going to take over that property,” she said.
After that statement, the city’s Zoom meeting crashed and all board members had to reconnect to discuss plans for the space including a possible park and community garden.
Wright said as soon as the transfer is taken care of at the Nodaway County Courthouse, “the plan is to tear that house down.”
She explained that the city might utilize a contact Debbie Bennett with MU Extension to plan a community garden.
“Where the house was, we’d like to set up a community garden for the town,” Wright said. “Debbie said she can get training, she can get seeds, she can get resources for us to do this, we just have to have people that are willing.”
Alderman Rana Killingsworth asked wouldn’t anyone interested in gardening already have gardens?
Wright suggested the garden might be useful for people who live in the apartments or maybe some older residents who would like to do some gardening without having to manage an entire garden of their own.
“Well if we’re going to get some support to do it financially with the seeds and stuff, I say let’s try it,” said Alderman Teresa Carter.
There was some question about the amount of sun on that lot and Wright suggested perhaps the shadier portion be used for a small park and some benches.
“That would be a nice tribute,” Killingsworth said.
In other quit-claim news, the city signed a deed for the Smith Cemetery north of town. Alderman Robert Manning has agreed to mow and weed the property.
Wright said there are a lot of old stones that will need repair and moving. She suggested contacting any Boy Scouts looking for projects.
Other news
- Board members voted to vacate the west half or remainder of the alley in Block 7 of the Highland View Addition between South Locust and South Willow streets to landowner Jody Brown of adjacent lots 4, 5, and 6 and landowners Jeff and Jerri Dearmont of adjacent lots 7, 8 and 9. The city retains easement rights to any utilities on the alley so no permanent structures may be erected on that land.
- The filing period for two aldermen seats that will be up for election in April 2021 will run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 9. The seats are currently held by Jeanise Schwebach and Killingsworth. Those interested in filing may contact City Hall for paperwork.
- Wright told the board, that the city will no longer mark water lines on landowner’s property. The city now will only mark lines from the main to the meter. When property owners called Dig Rite for line marking, the city had been marking onto people’s property. “Considering the backlash we’ve gotten, we will not do this any more,” she said. Part of the problem lies in the fact that the city doesn’t know where the lines are on the properties and its tool searchings for only copper or tracer wires, which until 2016 weren’t required to be in all lines. City Employee Marvin Sumy said typically sewer lines are in alleys and water lines are in the streets in front of houses.