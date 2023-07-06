MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the city of Maryville was awarded $211,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency and $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation last month, the news hardly registered as out of the ordinary.
Over the past year alone, the city has been awarded more than $12.7 million through state and federal grant programs like the ones from the EPA and USDOT, which will go toward cleaning up the site of the former Aunt B’s gas station and toward planning an overhaul of the First Street corridor, respectively.
Though the recent string of success in securing grant funding has almost become commonplace, the high number of grant awards for a community the size of Maryville is far from it.
The EPA grant, through its national Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program, made Maryville one of only 262 communities from across the country selected for one of the grants, and one of the very few in a rural area. The USDOT grant, through its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, was even more exclusive: Maryville was one of only 162 communities in the country that was awarded a grant.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that the city has found such success through a combination of experience, community support and, most importantly, meticulous planning.
Nearly every one of the successful grant initiatives started either as part of the city’s comprehensive plan, which outlines the city’s long-term project goals, or is supported by studies and analyses that demonstrate why it’s needed and how to get it done.
“A lot of the things that we’re moving forward on started a long time ago in the development of the comprehensive plan, and so, when you’re drafting a good grant application, telling the story of why it’s important to the community and why the community supports it is one of the most important, critical factors,” McDanel said. “So when you’re able to say it’s specifically outlined in the comprehensive plan, it’s included in this housing study or any of the other studies and planning efforts that the (city) council has supported over the years, (it) provides us a lot of that up-front information that gets us in the door in these applications.”
Just through the Transportation Department’s RAISE program alone, and its predecessor, the BUILD program, the city has won three awards totaling more than $17.7 million since 2018 to pay for the bulk of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project and to begin work on planning — with studies and analyses to lay a foundation for future opportunities — a similar overhaul to First Street.
Initially, the plan was to fund the South Main project from city coffers across three phases that would have taken more than a decade to complete — and that was years before a pandemic upended both the estimated costs and timeline. Without the grant awards, the city would still be in the early stages of construction on the entire project, instead of closing in on the end of Phase I with Phase II fully funded by a federal grant.
That initial BUILD grant success from 2018, when Maryville was awarded $10.48 million for what would become Phase I of the South Main project, was a turning point for the city’s grant successes, McDanel said.
City officials worked in a frenzy with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to build an application package starting just 45 days before the application deadline and submitted it with minutes to spare.
The success of that application, McDanel said, gave city officials confidence that they were approaching future projects in the right way. Since then, city officials from multiple departments have led successful application processes for federal and state grants, including over the past year from the police, fire and public works departments.
In highly competitive, nationwide programs, the difference has sometimes proven to be community support, McDanel said.
“For the South Main project we probably had 50-plus letters of support. And we took time to do that — from the businesses, from the organizations, the elected officials, the state and federal representatives,” he said. “… You know, if a grant application is written successfully and it’s a debate (over) whether or not it’s funded, if you’ve got 50 letters of community support, it’s almost sometimes a no-brainer that this community really wants it.”
One of the city’s next priority projects is to create a new comprehensive plan, which means a long process of community input to ensure it reflects the wants and needs of the community into the future.
The city’s current 109-page comprehensive plan was approved in 2012 after about a year of gathering feedback from the community. Often, as time goes by, a city typically uses a comprehensive plan less and less for specific guidance, especially with elected official and city administration turnover. In Maryville, however, the comprehensive plan is used religiously — briefing information for each item on the City Council agenda, for example, includes specific references to how it furthers a goal from the comprehensive plan.
Although the plan was intended for about 20 years, the city has checked off its goals so quickly that city officials have begun planning for a new guiding document.
“Our effort currently to redo our strategic plan is one of the most important things this community has probably done in the last decade, since 2012,” McDanel said. “So that will set the stage for future grant opportunities and hopefully successes down the line.”