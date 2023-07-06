12-31-20 Tree drop off City logo.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — When the city of Maryville was awarded $211,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency and $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation last month, the news hardly registered as out of the ordinary.

Over the past year alone, the city has been awarded more than $12.7 million through state and federal grant programs like the ones from the EPA and USDOT, which will go toward cleaning up the site of the former Aunt B’s gas station and toward planning an overhaul of the First Street corridor, respectively.

