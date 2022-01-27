MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than a year ago the city approved the purchase of a new aerial ladder truck through a federal grant and loan program. In the next few months, the city expects to finally receive the truck.
Purchased in response to the catastrophic 1979 fire at the Northwest Missouri State University Administration Building, the Maryville Fire Department’s current 1981 Sutphen ladder truck has been a safety hazard for firefighters for years. The air brake system has experienced issues along with the power steering and hydraulic cylinders, the truck has an outdated manual transmission and, because its cab is not enclosed, it doesn’t meet National Fire Protection Association standards.
“… (It) is beyond its useful life and jeopardizes firefighter safety every time it’s used,” said City Manager Greg McDanel of the current truck at Monday’s City Council meeting.
In December 2020, the City Council approved the purchase of a new aerial ladder truck to be paid for through a $1.3 million grant and loan program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant portion will pay for 55 percent of the cost, with 45 percent coming to the city as a loan to be paid back over 15 years at 2.25 percent interest.
The truck itself cost just under $1.1 million, but the remaining amount was used to purchase other sorely needed equipment that was within the bounds of the grant and loan program, particularly self-contained breathing apparatus, fore hoses, nozzles, ventilation fans, saws and hand tools.
“The new truck will be state of the art,” said Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh in an email to The Forum. “But for me the greatest feature is the safety built into the new truck. The safety of our firefighters is paramount. There is no comparison to this truck to one built 40 years ago as there is no comparison to an automobile built 40 plus years ago as one on the road today.”
Although ordered more than a year ago, the truck had to be built specifically for Maryville by Rosenbauer South Dakota, and so wasn’t expected to arrive in Maryville for 455 calendar days. At Monday’s council meeting, McDanel said the truck is right on track, with expected delivery likely to be sometime in March.
The current truck will be listed for sale as surplus, likely for around $5,000, McDanel said.