MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local officials will no longer utilize a cable television interrupt system used for severe weather alerts.
In a news release Wednesday, the Northwest Regional Communications Center said that recent changes from companies providing local services and the equipment installed for local customers has created some incompatibilities resulting in inconsistent interrupts for Maryville residents.
Consequently, the center has removed the cable television interrupt systems from its severe weather procedures so that the variations do not create confusion during threatening weather.
Instead, the NRCC encouraged residents to be weather-aware during severe weather by using reliable and popular means of receiving watch and warning information like NOAA weather radios, wireless emergency alerts, weather apps and local media.
The city’s outdoor warning system will only sound when a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service or when a local trained spotter is able to confirm a tornado threatening the area.