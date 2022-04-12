MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville on Monday presented a $20,000 donation to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s Together We Rise mental health initiative.
The donation was announced at the foundation’s annual fundraising gala in February. Funds raised through the initiative have now surpassed $250,000, the foundation said Tuesday.
“I can think of no better usage of this money than to help support our mental health needs in our community and our county,” said Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Megan Jennings, director of development for the foundation, said access to mental health resources has been the top need in community health needs assessments “for quite some time.”
The foundation’s fundraising efforts are going toward eliminating barriers to accessing existing resources through a patient assistance fund that can be used to help patients with costs for transportation, medication and other charges.
“And so we just thank you for joining us in our approach to this, as well as other members of the community,” Jennings told the council. “It really does help a lot.”
The $20,000 donation will come from the city’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funds.