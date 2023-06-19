MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city outlined plans last week for its annual asphalt mill and overlay project. During June 12 Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved a $335,570 contract with Keller Construction for repairs to nine road segments:
- North Walnut Street from Fifth Street to Prather Avenue
- West Fifth Street from Walnut Street to Northwest Missouri State University
- West Seventh Street from Walnut Street to Northwest
- West Ninth Street from Walnut Street to Northwest
- Mattie Street from Thompson Street to First Street
- Thompson Street from Newton Street to Depot Street
- Jenkins Street from Laura Street to Depot Street
- North Main Street from Isadore Avenue to U.S. Highway 71
The city had initially budgeted $400,000 for an asphalt mill and overlay project this year, but just under $60,000 of that money is going to the city’s share of a Missouri Department of Transportation project that will resurface part of Missouri Highway 46 this summer, including First Street in Maryville. As part of a 1956 cost-sharing arrangement with MoDOT, the city is required to pay for resurfacing parking areas within city limits attached to the highway.
Chip seal project
Also during last week’s meeting, the council approved a $99,048 contract with Mid America Road Builders for a chip seal project.
Generally used on lower volume roads, chip seals can extend the life of existing pavement or enhance gravel roads by using a technique that applies hot tar and stone chips to existing roadway surfaces, creating a protective sealant layer.
This summer, the city is targeting chip seals at Oak Hill Cemetery, on gravel at the reserved RV area of Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and Songbird Road in the park that services cabins 6-8.
The Oak Hill Cemetery portion will be paid for from the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars while the Mozingo work will be paid for through Mozingo’s fund.
South Main
City officials estimated at last week’s meeting that the South Main Corridor Improvement Project is about 86 percent complete.
During last week’s meeting, the council approved an adjustment to the project agreement that will call for an asphalt overlay instead of concrete. According to city documents, an analysis by SK Design Group found that the existing pavement may prove problematic with the initial plan to overlay with concrete. Instead, SK Design recommended an asphalt overlay, and both MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, which must sign off on changes because of the $10.5 million federal BUILD grant that funds most of the project, agreed with that recommendation.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said the main overlay work on the project will likely begin in a few weeks.
Heiland also said he expects to get clearance from state and federal agencies in a matter of days allowing the city to open bids for construction of Phase II of the South Main project which will overhaul the segment from the end of Phase I at the intersection with State Route V to U.S. Highway 71. In August of last year, the city was awarded a nearly $6 million federal grant to fully fund the completion of Phase II.