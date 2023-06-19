South Main (copy)
The South Main Corridor Improvement Project Phase I is about 86 percent complete, city officials said last week. The city expects to open bids for Phase II soon.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city outlined plans last week for its annual asphalt mill and overlay project. During June 12 Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved a $335,570 contract with Keller Construction for repairs to nine road segments:

  • North Walnut Street from Fifth Street to Prather Avenue
  • West Fifth Street from Walnut Street to Northwest Missouri State University
  • West Seventh Street from Walnut Street to Northwest
  • West Ninth Street from Walnut Street to Northwest
  • Mattie Street from Thompson Street to First Street
  • Thompson Street from Newton Street to Depot Street
  • Jenkins Street from Laura Street to Depot Street
  • North Main Street from Isadore Avenue to U.S. Highway 71
