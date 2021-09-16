MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville and Nodaway County have begun the process of narrowing down spending priorities for funds received through the American Rescue Plan, so far with an eye toward improving water infrastructure and providing grants or loans to local small businesses.
State, county and municipal governments are slated to receive $350 billion through the $1.9 trillion act, passed in March to provide financial relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes the first federal relief provided directly to municipalities, who previously had only received any funding relief through applications to federal, state or county-managed disbursement programs.
Areas as small as Maryville and Nodaway County were allocated funding based on population. Maryville is set to receive a little more than $2.3 million, and the county will receive over $4.2 million. The funding will be received in two equal payments, the first of which came in at the beginning of the month, with the second set for this time next year.
Broadly, the funding must be tied to COVID-19 relief or preparedness, and includes specific provisions to allow use of the funds for investments in water, sewer or broadband internet infrastructure, among many other uses.
Though the prioritization process has just begun, so far, both the county and city governments have indicated that such investments in water infrastructure are at or near the top of the list.