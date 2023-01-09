Lipiec and Williams
Incumbents Benjamin Lipiec, left, and Bryan Williams, right, were the only candidates to file to run in the April election for Maryville City Council.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The April race for Maryville City Council will see two incumbents seek reelection, and the odds are decidedly in their favor.

Maryville City Clerk Stacy Wood said during Monday’s City Council meeting that only two candidates filed for the two seats up for election in April: incumbents Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams.

