MARYVILLE, Mo. — The April race for Maryville City Council will see two incumbents seek reelection, and the odds are decidedly in their favor.
Maryville City Clerk Stacy Wood said during Monday’s City Council meeting that only two candidates filed for the two seats up for election in April: incumbents Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams.
“I wish you both good luck,” quipped Mayor Tye Parsons.
Lipiec will be seeking a third term on the council after initially winning election in 2017. Williams was appointed to the seat vacated last year by Rachael Martin and is looking for his first full, three-year term on the council.
The last two April municipal elections have seen more candidates than open seats. The last unopposed City Council election was in April 2020 when Lipiec and Martin were reelected.
Robertson-Crist cleanup
Two Maryville Boy Scouts, Dayn and Logan Henderson, gave a presentation during Monday’s meeting to the City Council showing off the work they did this summer for their Eagle Scout projects cleaning up and beautifying Robertson-Crist Park.
City Council member John McBride, who lives near the park, had praised the brothers multiple times during meetings held over the summer as the work was underway, and did so again on Monday.
“Before, standing in the parking lot, you had no idea there was a pond down there,” he said. “Now I can walk out on my back deck and see the pond. It just looks so much better. We taught our grandson to ride a bike out there after you guys got all that stuff done.
“I mean, it’s just amazing. You guys definitely did an outstanding job and I appreciate it, as well as everybody else in that area.”
Parsons told the Hendersons they made “a tremendous impact on this park and on our community.”
“And so I want to say thank you,” he said. “… We need more people like you. Keep it up. Keep up the good work; don’t let this be the last thing that you all do for our town, because you all are doing a fantastic job.”
South Main updates
City Manager Greg McDanel said contractor VF Anderson Builders continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main as temperatures allow, and work continues on cutting over individual electric services for affected properties from overhead lines to underground.
Streetlight installation is underway on the south side of the corridor.
“They are decorative and attractive, but they also serve an extremely valuable public safety and functional purpose,” McDanel said.
The streetlights will provide improved visibility for traffic and will have lighting on the backside to light up a pedestrian trail on the west side.
McDanel said Phase I is about 75 percent complete and remains on schedule for completion in the spring.
Airport inspection
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland, who oversees Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, said the city received a glowing inspection report from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
MoDOT conducts regular inspections of each airport in Missouri on behalf of the state and the Federal Aviation Administration every two to three years.
The report noted one issue, a cracked concrete panel near the fuel island that has been repaired.
The report in particular praised the work of Airport Maintenance Attendant Chuck Harroun.
“It is obvious that the airport manager takes great pride in the facility and in maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for the flying community,” the report stated. “This airport looks better now than at any of the previous inspections.”
- The council approved the appointment of Mike Zech to the Maryville Tourism Committee to fill the seat of Bryan Dulin, who resigned last year. Zech’s term will expire on March 1, 2024. The council also approved the reappointments of Greg Hansen, representing Northwest Missouri State University, and Josh McKim, representing Nodaway County Economic Development, to the board to serve three-year terms.
- Council members approved placing a measure on the April ballot that will ask voters to implement a 3-percent sales tax on marijuana sales within city limits.