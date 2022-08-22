MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday passed a resolution in support of a new low-income housing complex that would construct two, 16-plex apartment buildings along Volunteer Avenue.
Snider Development, part of HRM Development, is taking a second crack at the project after applying to the Missouri Housing Development Commission last year to secure low-income housing tax credits. The commission did not select the project for the program at the time.
According to materials provided to the city by Snider Development, the new complexes would have a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments with two full baths, each equipped with a washer and dryer. Units would range approximately between 872 to 1,092 square feet.
The proposal is the third phase of the Southview Apartments, which the company built in two prior phases across the street from the newly proposed location.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said this week that St. Joseph developer Pete Ramsel of Volunteer Management & Development Co. has received approval from the Missouri Housing Development Commission to proceed with construction of an additional 32 units at the Southview Townhomes apartment complex on the east side of Main Street just south of Wal-Mart
The units would target families with children and incomes between 60-80 percent of the area median income.
Pete Ramsel of Snider Development told the council during Monday’s meeting that the apartments would likely cost between $500-700 per month in rent.
The council’s resolution was passed to assist with the application process for the low-income housing tax credits from the commission.
- The council approved a request by James Beemer of Beemer’s Muffler Center to hold its annual car and truck show on Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to close the 100 block of South Alvin Street during that time.
- Council members approved a request by Joey Wagner to close South Saunders Street from the corner of East South Avenue to the top of the hill for a neighborhood block party on Sept. 10 from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. The intersection of Lieber and Saunders streets will remain open.
- The council approved a contract of up to $25,966 with E.L. Crawford Construction for deck repairs to the Event Center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park designed to address water intrusion into the pro shop area.