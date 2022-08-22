Southview Apartments phase 3 8-22-22

The Maryville City Council approved a resolution in support of two new 16-plex apartments geared toward low-income residents to be built along Volunteer Avenue as part of a third phase of Southview Apartments.

 SNIDER DEVELOPMENT

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday passed a resolution in support of a new low-income housing complex that would construct two, 16-plex apartment buildings along Volunteer Avenue.

Snider Development, part of HRM Development, is taking a second crack at the project after applying to the Missouri Housing Development Commission last year to secure low-income housing tax credits. The commission did not select the project for the program at the time.

Commission OKs Southview expansion

Commission OKs Southview expansion

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said this week that St. Joseph developer Pete Ramsel of Volunteer Management & Development Co. has received approval from the Missouri Housing Development Commission to proceed with construction of an additional 32 units at the Southview Townhomes apartment complex on the east side of Main Street just south of Wal-Mart

0
0
0
0
0

Tags