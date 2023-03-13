MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department will begin phasing in new gear aimed at being more adaptable to different types of calls.
On Monday, the Maryville City Council approved the purchase of new turnout gear for the fire department, including new multipurpose gear that is lighter and will be used on non-fire calls.
Right now, like many fire departments, Maryville firefighters use structural turnout gear when responding to all calls. That gear is made to keep firefighters safe from the conditions of a structure fire, using bulky, thick material.
But modern-day fire departments increasingly are called upon to respond to medical emergencies and vehicle crashes where the heat resistance provided by the structural gear is not needed, while the other protection, like shielding from sharp objects, may be.
Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh told the council that the multipurpose gear could have been used in more than about 90 percent of calls last year.
Additionally, Rickabaugh said the new, lighter gear would make it easier for firefighters to maneuver and could help minimize cancer risk that comes with re-using structure fire gear that he said retains some carcinogenic residue even after being washed.
The council approved the proposal, a $15,948 contract with Heiman Fire Equipment for the purchase of four sets each of structural turnout gear, which is replaced on a regular maintenance cycle, and multipurpose gear, which will be gradually phased in for use.
Radio grant
Earlier this month, the fire department was awarded a $20,000 matching grant by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the maximum allowable award, to purchase five portable radios, one mobile radio, a charger, speaker microphones and a vehicle repeater. As part of the grant, the city will kick in a matching $20,000.
The new equipment will be compatible with the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN). The statewide protocol allows law enforcement and emergency services personnel to communicate with each other on the same system from any point throughout the state. It’s the fire department’s first step toward gradually converting its communications systems, a process that Lt. Jace Pine said would ultimately cost north of $300,000.
Last month, the City Council approved the purchase of the Maryville Police Department’s first MOSWIN-compatible communications equipment as both departments work toward phasing in the new system. The police department has also applied for a similar $20,000 matching grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
The grants come from the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars, and the city’s matching funds will come from its own store of unallocated Rescue Plan dollars.
Other City Council news
- The council approved the purchase of a used 2007 Ford F-750 bucket truck for $34,500 from Higher View Enterprises in Knoxville, Iowa, for use by Public Works. City officials have been on the lookout for a couple of years now for a bucket truck that can be used to safely reach heights, and have inspected multiple other trucks prior to selecting this one, which comes with a 60-foot boom. The $49,000 that had been budgeted for a new maintenance truck for the Street Maintenance Division will instead be used to purchase the bucket truck, which Public Works Director Matt Smith called “a higher priority.”
- Council members approved a contract with JS Concrete Construction of Maryville for on-call concrete repair services. City Manager Greg McDanel said the city has typically included $50,000-$75,000 each year for concrete repairs to be done by city crews, including this year, but that the work needed continues to outstrip what can be accomplished by the city crews that are also working on other projects. This year’s city budget includes $140,000 for a third party to provide on-call concrete services to supplement the city crews’ repairs.
- The council approved a $26,100 contract with Snyder & Associates for engineering services for improvements to the alleys that run north-south between Fourth and Fifth streets and east-west between Main and Buchanan streets. McDanel said the city has been working with property owners in the area over the past year at ways to improve the aesthetics of the alleys there along with address pavement conditions, drainage concerns and utility conflicts. Snyder & Associates will now look at engineering options for the project, which will incorporate concepts provided by a landscape architect firm, Confluence, to convert the east-west alleyway into a pedestrian-only path that could include pavement accents, landscaping, lighting and public art, and could allow businesses there to provide outdoor tables and dining.
- McDanel said the South Main Corridor Improvement Project remains on track to be finished in the spring and is about 80 percent complete.
- Council members approved a request by Downtown Maryville to close Main Street from Second to Fourth streets and Third Street from Market to Buchanan streets from noon to 11 p.m. on May 19 for the Art, Rhythm and Brews event. The fundraiser had been a staple of the Maryville Public Art Committee, which last July moved from being a city advisory board to a subcommittee of Downtown Maryville.