IMG_0493.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Maryville firefighters wearing structural turnout gear help two cats escape an apartment fire on Third Street last year. New gear purchased for the Maryville Fire Department will allow firefighters to wear lighter multipurpose gear rather than the structural turnout gear to other types of calls, like medical assists or vehicle crashes.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Fire Department will begin phasing in new gear aimed at being more adaptable to different types of calls.

On Monday, the Maryville City Council approved the purchase of new turnout gear for the fire department, including new multipurpose gear that is lighter and will be used on non-fire calls.

3-16-23 council bucket truck

A bucket truck approved for purchase by the city of Maryville.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags