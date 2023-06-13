MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday formally approved grant agreements that will assist in paying for three previously announced major projects.
Pavilion
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Missouri ARPA Local Tourism Asset Development Program. The state tourism grant program awards up to half a project’s cost in grant funds and requires the rest to be matched by the recipient. The program is funded through part of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
In April, the city was awarded $366,540 through the state grant program to construct 40-by-80-foot covered, open-air pavilion in downtown to be used for a variety of activities, which will be spearheaded by the Downtown Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization and the city of Maryville’s Tourism Committee.
City documents indicated the city plans to provide $415,830 in matching funds and in-kind labor for the pavilion project. The city estimates $125,000 of that has been secured in private donations and $69,900 through matching in-kind labor. The remaining $220,930 will be raised through a combination of local financing and fundraising in partnership with Downtown Maryville. During Monday’s meeting, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said a significant portion of that funding has already been raised.
RV park
The council also approved another grant agreement through the same state program, a $285,785 grant to help pay for the expansion of the north part of the RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The grant award will be used to complete 20 new sites on the north side, add a north side shower house/storm shelter and expand the existing RV dump station.
Heiland said Monday that the corresponding expansion to the south side of the RV park is largely complete and is expected to be ready to open to the public by June 30. Online reservations for the new sites on the south side will open sometime this week or next, he said.
Stormwater
Additionally during Monday’s meeting, council members approved a new grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to assist in paying for stormwater infrastructure improvements on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University and southeast of campus along a tributary of Peach Creek to Judah Park. The $4.7 million project was the recipient of an MDNR grant in November that requires a 21 percent local match that will be split between the city and Northwest.
Monday, the council approved a new $332,274 grant through MDNR that will help pay for engineering on the project. The $88,326 local match will be split between the city and Northwest, with the city’s half coming from its $172,427 previously remaining Rescue Plan funds.
- The council approved a request by the Nodaway County Fair Board to hold the county fair downtown from July 13-15 and the parade on July 15. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. this year to give people more time to register prior to the start time.
- Council members approved the purchase of seven Motorola APX8500 mobile radios and contractual programming services for up to $46,376.60 for use by the Maryville Police Department. In March, the police department was awarded a $20,000 grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety to pay for the radios. The local match of $26,367.60 will come from the city’s unallocated Rescue Plan funds.
- The council approved the purchase of a used 2012 John Deere 2030A Utility Vehicle for up to $12,950 from Van Wall Equipment. The vehicle, for use at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, will replace one that was involved in a crash last summer. The city’s insurance provider will fully reimburse the cost of the replacement vehicle.
- Council member Bryan Williams commended and thanked city workers for keeping Oak Hill Cemetery in such good shape, especially during Memorial Day weekend. “Sometimes (when) you drive through a public cemetery, the maintenance is not that great,” he said. “You’ll see headstones and grass blown on them and not trimmed up, but our staff does an amazing job keeping it up.”
- The council approved picking up a one-year option on a contract for banking services with Southern Bank that expires on July 31, 2024.
- Cara Colville and Scott Kuhlemyer were reappointed to the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees to three-year terms ending June 30, 2026.
- John Carr was appointed to a vacant seat on the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees to a three-year term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026.
- Kathy Rice was reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission to a four-year term ending May 1, 2027.
- Brandon Brand was reappointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustment to a five-year term ending June 1, 2028.
- David McLaughlin was reappointed to the Board of Code Appeals to a three-year term ending July 1, 2026.
- Mitch Coffelt, Erica Luke and Rachelle Wilmes were reappointed to the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board to three-year terms ending June 1, 2026.
- Interested applicants to serve on city advisory boards can find more information on the city's website.