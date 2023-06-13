Council 6-12-23
The Maryville City Council during its regular meeting at the R. Keith Wood Maryville Public Safety Facility on Monday approved several grant agreements.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday formally approved grant agreements that will assist in paying for three previously announced major projects.

Pavilion
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a grant agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Missouri ARPA Local Tourism Asset Development Program. The state tourism grant program awards up to half a project’s cost in grant funds and requires the rest to be matched by the recipient. The program is funded through part of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

