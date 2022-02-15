MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a façade improvement grant program that will provide matching grants for Maryville businesses and nonprofits to improve their buildings.
The program will offer 50 percent matching grants of up to $25,000 for businesses and up to $50,000 for nonprofits. The property must be located within city limits, and if located downtown, will have to adhere to the downtown design guidelines adopted in 2019.
The council allocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the program, but more could be added if demand is high, said City Manager Greg McDanel.
“I’m so excited to see this,” said City Council member Rachael Martin. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time, and I think having the ARPA funds to support it (helped). Especially for the first year, I hope that there is so much interest that we blow the doors off this thing and then next year we have to add more money. So, I’m excited.”
Eligible uses could include storefront rehabilitation, cleaning or painting of exterior surfaces, addition of storefront windows, awnings or signage, and repair or restoration of exterior elements and exterior lighting, among others.
Examples of ineligible proposals include interior improvements, electrical work (except related to signage), merchandising signs and installation of vinyl siding.
Proposed projects in the downtown area will be encouraged to address rear façades, and McDanel encouraged property owners to submit applications for projects large and small.
McDanel said the city will coordinate and communicate with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development to ensure project awards from the city’s façade grant program and the county’s small business grant program don't run afoul of duplication of benefits regulations.
Applicants will need to provide verification of property ownership and copies of all estimates and costs involved with the proposed project. At minimum, applicants will need to solicit two bids on all labor work for which grant funds are used, grant program documents state.
“There are a lot of reporting requirements — we will be absolutely up front with that — in the application process,” McDanel said. “We will require actual bids, we will require a lot of information and signoffs to protect us under the reporting requirements for ARPA — that (the funds are) used for the exact purpose and there is no duplication of benefits for sub-recipients through the ARPA guidelines.”
Applications will be considered by a review committee made up of internal city staff and external members who will score each application. Awarded projects must not begin before application approval, and must begin within 90 days of the award and completed within one year unless the committee agrees to provide an extension.
McDanel said applications will open either on Feb. 21 or Feb. 28.
Torrance Street Trail
Also on Monday, the council approved a new timeline for the Torrance Street Trail Extension.
The project will extend an 8-foot-wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 feet from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue, running through a dense residential neighborhood that currently does not have a sidewalk. The trail will also connect six other walking trails that crisscross the city.
The new timeline will require a contractor to be awarded the project by July 29. Bids for the project are scheduled to be opened on Wednesday.
In 2019, the Missouri Department of Transportation approved $143,259.84 — or about 64 percent of the estimated cost at the time — in matching funds for the project through the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Program. The program provides funding for the expansion of non-traditional transportation projects, especially in rural areas.
McDanel said at Monday’s meeting that the city has met with Northwest Missouri State University officials about using unified signage on all walking trails, a partnership that the Maryville Tourism Committee will likely pursue.
PACE program
Council members approved an ordinance to join Show Me PACE for administration of the Property Assessed Clean Energy program for commercial properties.
The statewide program offers financing for large-scale commercial energy savings projects.
The initiative offers full upfront financing through a private lender for eligible improvements that would result in energy savings. The fixed-rate loans usually run for around 20 years, and the program requires that the energy savings from any project must exceed its cost.
Eligible projects include items like high efficiency lighting, heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades and the addition of renewable energy systems.
Unlike other loan programs, PACE program loans are paid back through an added assessment on yearly property tax bills. That also ties the loan to the property itself, not the property owner.
And because the projects must cost less than the energy savings, each project should theoretically result in both energy savings and net financial savings by the end of the loan period.
Show Me PACE would handle the administration of the program in Maryville, including the loans.
The county is also expected to move forward with participation in the program.
Other City Council notes
- Billy Mires, a landowner who said he owns more than 300 acres north of the Mozingo Lake watershed area, asked the council to lobby state and federal officials on his behalf to help his chances of being approved into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program. Mires said the program would help him make changes to his land that would reduce runoff into Mozingo Lake, likely a chief driver of taste and odor issues that have affected drinking water. Council members were receptive and asked Mires to provide them with more information in writing so they could support his efforts. The CRP pays landowners to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production to help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion and reduce loss of wildlife habitat.
- The council approved a request from Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck to hold the 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 at 5:17 p.m. The request included the closure of the 300 block of North Market Street from 4-6 p.m.
- Council members approved a $64,000, two-year agreement with SCS Engineers for groundwater monitoring services at the Maryville Sanitary Landfill. Groundwater monitoring is necessary for 30 years after a 2008 settlement agreement between the city, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources regarding the closure of the landfill.
- The council approved a one-year, $60,000 agreement with Nodaway County Economic Development to provide economic development services and to serve as the city’s liaison to small businesses. “… we’ve identified that one of the challenges over the past year has been the assumption that the city of Maryville does not work well with small business,” McDanel said. McDanel said the city is NCED’s largest financial contributor. This year, the agreement between the two entities included far more detail than in the past, outlining duties for NCED geared specifically toward Maryville businesses.
- Council members approved a joint agreement with Dennis Nelson, who owns several multi-family residential apartment buildings next to the property, to transfer ownership of the Wabash-Burlington Depot located in Maryville west of north Walnut Street to Nelson on the condition that he not demolish the historic building, but repair it.
- The council approved an agreement for up to $13,234.05 with Helzer Fencing for the purchase and installation of fencing around the radio tower and dumpsters at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility.
- Council members approved the purchase of a used, 2004 Ford F-750 dump truck for $40,119 from J’s Auto in Manchester, Iowa. The city’s fleet of dump trucks are used for various purposes, including snow removal, hauling debris and asphalt patching. Dan Bozarth, newly hired street superintendent, identified a new dump truck as a critical need for his department after going through his first snow removal season in the position. McDanel said the money for the purchase will come from the $70,000 that had been budgeted for the purchase of a used bucket truck for the Public Works Department. But with a new aerial ladder truck on the way that could be used in a pinch for similar purposes, he said the city will now look to use the remaining nearly $30,000 to purchase a used articulating boom lift instead along with the dump truck.