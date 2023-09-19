The visitors center is slated to be an approximately 3,000-squre-foot building with a basement located near the current information booth at Mozingo. The upper level will include five offices for staff, storage space, a breakroom, retail space, a reception area and public restrooms. The lower level of the facility will feature a combination of storage and entertainment spaces for park guests. The entire basement will be available for use as a public storm shelter as well.
During Monday’s meeting, the council approved two contracts relating to the visitors center. The first was a $20,998 agreement with Midland Steel Company for the delivery and erection of structural steel for the center. City officials said that neither the city nor the Northwest Technical School building trades class — students in which will be providing the majority of labor on the project — have the expertise to do this part of the construction themselves.
Once the structural support system is installed, then NTS students can begin their construction work.
Additionally, the council also approved a $61,791.05 contract with Bearcat Lumber for various construction materials.
Technical school students will begin work on the building later this month, city documents indicated, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the school year in 2024.
- Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said that the first nine holes plus a practice hole of the new disc golf course at Mozingo have been installed.
- The council approved a request by the Maryville Pride Lions to hold the 28th annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Monday, Oct. 30, from 3-8 p.m. Downtown will be closed to vehicular traffic during that time.
- Council members approved a request by Maryville High School to hold a homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 22, from 12:30-2 p.m. The request included the closure of Munn Avenue from Highland Avenue to State Route V.
- The council approved a request by the Laura Street Baptist Church to hold its Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The request included traffic barricades for South Laura Street between Thompson and First streets and Mattie Street between Thompson and First streets.