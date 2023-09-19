8-24-23 city grants 3

Preliminary plans for a visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — During a brief meeting on Monday, the Maryville City Council approved upcoming events and measures to proceed with the construction of a new visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The visitors center is slated to be an approximately 3,000-squre-foot building with a basement located near the current information booth at Mozingo. The upper level will include five offices for staff, storage space, a breakroom, retail space, a reception area and public restrooms. The lower level of the facility will feature a combination of storage and entertainment spaces for park guests. The entire basement will be available for use as a public storm shelter as well.

