A preliminary location and concept designs by Landworks Studio for the proposed Sunrise Bark Park dog park.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday took the next step toward a dog park, approving an agreement for engineering services.

The $33,304 contract with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers will provide engineering services for the planned 250-by-250-foot Sunrise Bark Dog Park to go in on the east side of Sunrise Park along Depot Street, across from the New Nodaway Humane Society. According to city documents, the design could include everything from storm drainage improvements to lighting and more.

