MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday took the next step toward a dog park, approving an agreement for engineering services.
The $33,304 contract with Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers will provide engineering services for the planned 250-by-250-foot Sunrise Bark Dog Park to go in on the east side of Sunrise Park along Depot Street, across from the New Nodaway Humane Society. According to city documents, the design could include everything from storm drainage improvements to lighting and more.
The tentative, general plan for the park is to include a double-gate system that leads to a fenced area for smaller dogs and a second fenced area for larger dogs.
Last year, the city set aside $75,000 of its federal American Rescue Plan fund allocation for the dog park, some of which will be used for the engineering services agreement.
The dog park was the most-requested feature in a 2020 community survey and is a high priority on Maryville Parks and Recreation’s master plan.
- Council members approved a $24,800 contract with White Cloud Engineering & Construction to repair a culvert on Icon Road approximately 90 feet south of Andrew Drive.
- The council approved a $150,475 agreement with HDR Engineering to perform a lead service line inventory project intended to assist in assessing the age, material and condition of all service lines connected to the public drinking water system in order to better protect against exposure from lead in drinking water. The city was awarded a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources last year that will cover up to 79 percent of the cost of the project. The Environmental Protection Agency requires all water systems to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials by Oct. 16, 2024.
- Council members approved a letter of acknowledgment outlining a total 4 percent increase in fees next fiscal year to PeopleService for the company’s operation of the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants. The increases are per the terms of the five-year contract between the city and PeopleService that went into effect in 2021 and take into account the Consumer Price Index and regular maintenance and chemical costs.
- The council approved a contract with Fence Pro for $39,145 to install an 8-foot-tall, black, vinyl-coated chain link fence around the Edwards Street water tower. During a recent inspection, MDNR recommended additional security around the tower.
- The council approved a memorandum of understanding to extend the existing School Resource Officer program with the Maryville R-II School District. The agreement has been in place for more than a decade, with the school district paying for 75 percent of the cost of the officer’s salary and benefits, reflecting the amount of time the officer spends on the SRO assignment, and has been extended before each school year. During the summer months, the officer is employed in other assignments.
Event approvals
The council approved the following event requests:
- By Matt Gaarder of Rapid Elite to hold Moonlight Movie Night at the Downtown Pocket Park on Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to midnight and to close West Third Street between Main and Buchanan streets.
- The closure of the 200 block of North Market Street, excluding intersections, on Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the annual car show held by Meyer Auto Center.
- By the First Christian Church to hold a prayer walk/run on Aug. 27 from 8 to 9 p.m. beginning and ending at the church located at 201 W. Third St. Participants will begin at Fourth and Buchanan streets, go south to Thompson Street, west to Mulberry Street, north to Fourth Street and then south on Buchanan back to the church. The council also approved the presence of a Maryville police officer if available and necessary.
- By Joey Wagner to close South Saunders Street from the corner of East South Avenue to the top of the hill, leaving the intersection of Lieber and Saunders streets open, on Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to host a neighborhood barbecue with vintage cars on display.