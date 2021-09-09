MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Tuesday formally approved an agreement with VF Anderson Builders for construction of phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, setting up the possibility of breaking ground within weeks.
The council had tentatively accepted the bid last month, pending a recommendation from engineering firm SK Design Group, and approvals from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. After checking references and work history, SK Design gave its recommendation. Because of the federal BUILD grant funds to be used for most of the project’s cost, MoDOT and FHWA had to sign off on the plan. MoDOT gave its assent, and FHWA gave tentative approval in order to let the project go forward as quickly as possible.
VF Anderson’s bid — $10,697,854 — was the lowest received, and more than $700,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate provided by SK Design. Including costs already incurred like design and utility agreements, the total cost of phase one of the project is estimated to be $12,667,414.
Of that, $10,488,088 will be paid for by the 2018 federal BUILD grant, leaving $2,179,326 for the city’s local match.
Council member Tye Parsons said he was elated by the project starting to come to fruition, and credited all the city employees, elected officials and others who worked over the past decade to make it happen.
“It’s truly a once-in-a-generation project,” Parsons said. “It’s something that’s going to fundamentally change our town for the better, and I just couldn’t be happier about it.”
City Manager Greg McDanel said the city hopes to hold a pre-construction meeting as soon as possible with VF Anderson and hammer out a construction schedule. He said the contractor would be ready to go immediately afterward, and hopes to get work started by October.
Once the construction schedule is set at the pre-construction meeting, McDanel said the city will share it with the public and contact each of the more than 65 property owners along the corridor to ensure everyone’s on the same page.
Phase one is estimated to take about 12-15 months, with lane closures done one at a time to allow for continued two-way traffic throughout construction. Over the past two years, the city has worked with property owners to plan out access routes to each business along the corridor during the construction period as well.
The latest revised hopeful construction date comes after nearly two years of delays caused by the pandemic. The city was prepared to start construction in early 2020, but the pandemic slowed the design process to a crawl. Then, when bids finally were received in March of this year, they came in about 25 percent over budget — prohibitively expensive for the city to try and make up the difference.
Instead, city officials split the plan into two phases. Phase one will run from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V, and phase two will encompass the remaining portion of the project from the State Route V intersection to U.S. Highway 71. The cost of phase one comes in at about the same amount the entire project was initially estimated to cost, enabling the city to use the $10.48 million federal BUILD grant funds and keep the same local match.
Even since the project was split in April, administrative delays, mostly at the federal level, have kept pushing back the date construction can begin.
McDanel said Tuesday that the city and the Northwest Regional Council of Governments continue to pursue funding sources for phase two. The city has already petitioned federal legislators to look for federal earmark opportunities for the project, and in July, applied for a $5.6 million RAISE grant — the successor to the federal BUILD grant program.
In all, the transformative infrastructure overhaul aims to significantly improve traffic flow and safety along the busy mercantile corridor along South Main, including by realigning turn lanes and entrances, adding bike and pedestrian paths, making utility and sewer infrastructure improvements and adding several aesthetic elements.
“There have been several hurdles that could’ve easily been an opportunity to say, ‘Ugh, this just is not going to work for us, we have too many irons in the fire,’” said council member Rachael Martin, who has been on the council since 2014 during the project’s nascent stages and was mayor when the city was awarded the BUILD grant in 2018. “And we were persistent, we overcame each of those hurdles by working together.
“I’m really proud to see us inch closer to getting started.”