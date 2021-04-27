MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council approved the end of a longstanding tax increment financing district Monday, pronouncing the effort an overwhelming success in growing retail business more than 15 years after the controversial decision to create it.
Within TIF districts, typically used to help pay for redevelopment of certain areas, municipalities can issue bonds to a developer that are paid back over time through the increased tax revenues generated by the new development. When a TIF district is established, the property values within the district are frozen at a base level. Over an extended period, because of the redevelopment, the value of the property should rise, and the difference between the base frozen value and the new, higher actual property value is collected by the municipality and used to pay off the bonds. The same can be done with sales tax revenues.
In 2005, the Maryville City Council approved such a TIF district, centered around Hy-Vee and other businesses in the Maryville Town Center area. The city issued $2.58 million in bonds for the redevelopment of the area, including $1.95 million for Hy-Vee to expand, doubling its square footage. As part of the plan, the city also froze sales tax revenues, collecting the difference to pay down the bonds along with the property tax revenues.
At the time, the decision was a controversial one, with several other business owners and the Maryville R-II school district in particular strongly opposed to the TIF district’s creation, because it froze property tax revenues from that district that would have gone to the schools. Nonetheless, the council unanimously approved the TIF district.
The city refunded the bonds in 2015, saving 9 percent on the total with an eye toward paying them off early, by 2024. Instead, the city was able to pay off the bonds now, putting the businesses in the TIF district fully back onto the tax rolls for both property and sales taxes.
“Just the fact that we were able to pay this off early and now those things are coming back on the tax rolls, it’s almost a perfect example of how you would use TIF,” council member Tye Parsons said. “So I think it’s fantastic.”
TIF districts can be risky since they rely on a continued increase in tax revenues over time to pay off the initial investment.
“There are some horror stories across the state for TIFs that don’t pay off,” said City Manager Greg McDanel. “This is a great use of a TIF, and the 2005 Maryville council should be proud that they used a state incentive that paid off early, and led to the redevelopment of Hy-Vee and the northern retail area.”
In particular, McDanel pointed to the inclusion of sales tax revenues from the TIF district, which he said accounted for 60 percent of the funds used to pay off the bonds, as a prescient move by the 2005 city government which allowed the early repayment.
Nearly $19,000 remained in the TIF fund, which will be distributed back to the appropriate taxing entities. With the TIF district shut down, property and sales taxes will now go to their regular recipients, like the school district, at full value.
Comprehensive plan update
In December 2012, after more than a year of gathering intensive, wide-ranging public feedback and analyses from a consulting firm, the Maryville City Council approved a comprehensive plan meant to serve as a roadmap and guide to the next 20 years of development for the city.
City officials use the plan in every decision, explaining how it would affect the goals codified in the 109-page guiding document. Each item on every council agenda even includes a note at the end citing which section of the comprehensive plan the action item would support — a practice that is, while not quite unique to Maryville, one that demonstrates a relatively uncommon dedication by city staff to adhere to an overarching plan and provide context for decisions both large and small.
Many of the major projects included in the plan — the overhauls of Fourth Street and South Munn, a new public safety facility and the redesign of South Main Street, just to name a few of the several specific projects outlined — have either been completed or are underway.
In fact, at Monday’s meeting, McDanel told the council that once the South Main Corridor Improvement Project begins construction, about 75 percent of the projects in the comprehensive plan will have seen either significant progress made on them or been completed.
“It’s good to be in a community where we actually utilize the plan as part of the decision-making process,” said Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland at Monday’s meeting. “But you know, you look at it — it’s eight years old. And you look at the community, there’s issues that exist today that didn’t exist back then: you know, watershed protection and water quality wasn’t even a thought back when this was created.”
Because of the rapid progress on many of the major projects and the readily apparent need for adding new priorities for the short and long terms, McDanel suggested that the council consider updating the plan. Council members were unanimously in support of the idea.
“I agree, I think it’s time to look at putting in some additional detail, putting some nuance back into projects that are now front-burner where eight years ago, they may not even have been identified yet,” council member Parsons said.
During the next budget planning process this fall, the council will consider whether to simply update the plan with targeted feedback from the community, which McDanel said would likely cost in the range of $20,000-$30,000, or whether to pursue making an entirely new comprehensive plan, which he estimated would run north of $100,000.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved a request from the First Baptist Church to close South Market Street between First and Thompson streets and East Jenkins Street between Main and Vine streets for a 150th anniversary celebration on May 22 from 2-5 p.m. The anniversary is actually the church’s 151st, but the 150th celebration was delayed due to the pandemic.
- Council members approved a request to hold the annual Special Olympics Torch Run on May 25 with a proclamation from the mayor. The run will begin at 8:45 a.m. on the west side of the courthouse square, and participants will run south to Kawasaki Motors.
- The council approved a 25-year Community Assistance Program agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation that outlines responsibilities for the city and MDC at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The agreement, which is essentially an extension of the initial 25-year agreement signed in 1992, allows for potential reimbursement for qualifying capital improvements performed by the city that enhance fishing at the lake, and require MDC to manage the fish population at the lake along with some other related duties.
- Council members approved the purchase of two new projectors and associated audiovisual equipment for the Event Center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park for $19,685. The budget had included $30,500 for such a purchase. Assistant City Manager Heiland said the equipment will significantly enhance the usability of the two far ends of the conference room, with projection systems replacing TVs that are being used currently.
- The council approved the appointment of Justin Miller, the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park director, to the Tourism Committee as the city’s designated representative. Previously, the spot had been held by McDanel, whose term expired.