MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will receive more than half a million dollars through a state tourism grant program, providing funding to help with the expansion of the RV park and the addition of a pavilion downtown.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced that the two Maryville projects were selected as recipients of grants through the Department of Economic Development’s Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program, which awarded $30 million to 26 projects across the state. The state tourism grant program awards half of a project’s cost in grant funds and requires the other half to be matched by the applicant. The program is funded through part of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
According to press releases from the city, the pavilion project will construct a 40-by-80-foot covered, open-air pavilion in downtown to be used for “a variety of programmatic activities.” The activities will be spearheaded by Downtown Maryville Improvement Organization and the city of Maryville’s Tourism Committee.
A permanent pavilion downtown that could serve as a place for outdoor events has long been discussed by the city and Downtown Maryville, City Manager Greg McDanel told The Forum.
“This Local Tourism Asset Development Grant really was designed for communities like ours to close the financing gap on some of these concepts,” he said. “So we felt confident enough that this was a need, something that could be a benefit for downtown long term, and kind of just went after it with what we had. And thankfully the state was able to award us that.”
McDanel said the city has been working with AB Creative, the same company that provided the picnic shelter for the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play in Maryville. The pavilion, McDanel said, would be similar, with a permanent, open-air structure on a concrete pad — just on a much larger scale.
The city will work with Downtown Maryville and other stakeholders during the process of selecting the site and layout for the pavilion, a process which McDanel said would likely take about a year.
The project was awarded $366,540 through the state grant program. The city’s match will come from a combination of local financing, fundraising and in-kind labor.
The other award will pay for the remaining half of the large expansion of the RV park at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
In total, the expansion will see 40 new full-hookup RV sites added to the existing RV park at Mozingo, along with shower houses that double as storm shelters. The expansion was split into roughly two halves: a south side and a north side. Last month, city officials said they plan to have the 20 sites on the south side completed and ready for camping season this year. That work also includes upgrades for 14 existing sites to full hookups with access to water, sewer and electricity, and the shower house.
The state tourism grant award will be used to complete the 20 new sites on the north side, add the north side shower house/storm shelter and expand the existing RV dump station.
“The Mozingo North RV Expansion Project expands one of our most popular amenities, the RV Campground, and will allow more guests the opportunity to camp and enjoy everything that Mozingo Lake Recreation Park has to offer,” said Jordyn Greenhaw, Mozingo park director, in a statement. “We are excited for the upgrades that this project will bring to the park.”
According to the press release, the project will expand the RV section to the east and will be connected by new roadways to the existing RV campground.
The state tourism grant will provide $285,785 for the north side expansion with the city providing the other half of the cost through funding and in-kind labor.