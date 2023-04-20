Maryville tourism logo 8-26-19 (copy)
CITY OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will receive more than half a million dollars through a state tourism grant program, providing funding to help with the expansion of the RV park and the addition of a pavilion downtown.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced that the two Maryville projects were selected as recipients of grants through the Department of Economic Development’s Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program, which awarded $30 million to 26 projects across the state. The state tourism grant program awards half of a project’s cost in grant funds and requires the other half to be matched by the applicant. The program is funded through part of the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

