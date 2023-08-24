8-24-23 city grants 1

Concept art and design for a pedestrian alleyway that shows a proposed section beginning between The Pub and Bank Midwest.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will receive more than $1 million in state grants to help build a visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and a downtown pedestrian alleyway, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week.

The department announced the visitors center will receive $311,000 and the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project — which aims to remake a downtown alley into a vibrant public space — was awarded $767,827, both through the department’s Community Revitalization Grant Program which is funded via the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The grants require a minimum 50 percent local match that can be accomplished through a combination of funding, expenses already incurred and in-kind work, City Manager Greg McDanel said in an email.

Preliminary plans for a visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Concept art and design for recreational areas that would go in the proposed pedestrian alleyway next to Kris and Kates and Maryville Glass & Lock.
