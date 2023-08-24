This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will receive more than $1 million in state grants to help build a visitors center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and a downtown pedestrian alleyway, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week.
The department announced the visitors center will receive $311,000 and the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project — which aims to remake a downtown alley into a vibrant public space — was awarded $767,827, both through the department’s Community Revitalization Grant Program which is funded via the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The grants require a minimum 50 percent local match that can be accomplished through a combination of funding, expenses already incurred and in-kind work, City Manager Greg McDanel said in an email.
The city has been planning both projects to move ahead next fiscal year.
Visitors Center According to a news release from the city, the visitors center will be an approximately 3,000-square-foot building with a basement located near the current information booth at Mozingo.
The upper level will include five offices for staff, storage space, a breakroom, retail space, a reception area and public restrooms.
The lower level of the facility will feature a combination of storage and entertainment spaces for park guests. The entire basement will be available for use as a public storm shelter.
The facility will be constructed in partnership with the building trades class at Northwest Technical School, a part of the Maryville R-II School District.
The city will provide the building materials and students in the building trades class will provide the majority of construction labor.
Pedestrian Alleyway The city has been working with downtown property owners for most of the year on designs for the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project, which will convert the vehicle-oriented east-west alley between Fourth and Fifth streets and Main and Buchanan streets — roughly from between Bank Midwest and The Pub past Kris and Kates to The Palms — into a pedestrian-oriented public space with activities and social areas.
The new alleyway will be repaved with pedestrians in mind along with the installation of removable billboards, ADA-compliant ramps, movable bench seating, covered shelter, catenary lighting, vine trellis walls, turf berms, significant landscaping work and façade murals.
McDanel said in June that one of the planned murals is likely to spell out “MAR VILLE” with the “Y” missing, designed for visitors to take their picture posing with their arms in a “Y” shape. The idea was first discussed for use at the Downtown Pocket Park but never came to fruition there.
The city also has plans to expand the alleyway remodel further, stretching across Main Street to extend the pedestrian alleyway all the way to City Hall. But the city is only moving forward with the sections starting between Bank Midwest and The Pub right now.
The alleyway is one of multiple downtown revitalization projects the city has prioritized for next year, most notably alongside a plan to erect a pavilion downtown. The city received a separate $366,540 grant from the Missouri DED in April for the pavilion.
The Community Revitalization Grant Program was reopened for a second round of applications in May for applicants in north Missouri after the region did not exhaust the $10 million it was allocated during the first round that ended in March. During the second round, the state awarded more than $3.7 million to six projects in north Missouri, including the two in Maryville.