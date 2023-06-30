Sam Graves (copy)

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Maryville more than $1.3 million to begin planning work on an overhaul of Missouri Highway 46/First Street, the city announced on Wednesday.

During the city’s budget planning process in October of last year, City Manager Greg McDanel said that the overhaul would be similar in scope to the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, targeting improvements to storm drainage, configuration and safety of intersections, as well as pedestrian amenities along the corridor from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.

