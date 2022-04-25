MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved nearly $370,000 for road resurfacing this year with the intention for more as part of an end-to-end overhaul of First Street.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the council OK’d a bid from Keller Construction for $369,530 for the annual asphalt mill and overlay project.
City Manager Greg McDanel said now that a contractor has been selected, the city will work on a specific timeline for the work to begin — which should be sometime between now and October.
The streets set for resurfacing as part of the project are:
- South Charles (from First to Thompson)
- North Fillmore (from Fourth to Seventh)
- South Laura (from First to Thompson)
- North Main (from Sixth to Lawn)
- North Market (from First to Seventh)
- West Seventh (from Main to Walnut)
McDanel also said that the Missouri Department of Transportation has notified the city that it plans to add a 1-inch overlay to First Street along its full length within city limits at some point this year. As State Route 46, the street falls under MoDOT’s purview for maintenance.
However, MoDOT is only responsible for maintaining the travel lanes, with the city responsible for adjacent parking areas. McDanel said that additional cost has been estimated at about $42,000, which would be added at a later date when MoDOT moves forward with the First Street resurfacing project.
One street not included but in dire of need of improvement is Walnut Street.
In December, the council voted to include $40,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a preliminary engineering report on Walnut Street to evaluate long-term solutions for stormwater drainage, which McDanel said is the primary issue with maintaining the street.
He said he expects to present the council at its next meeting on May 9 with a contract to conduct the preliminary study after receiving proposals from contractors.
City crews will continue to perform asphalt patching and concrete panel replacement as necessary in addition to the work outlined as part of the asphalt mill and overlay project.
South Main update
Meanwhile, the city’s largest road project in its history continues well ahead of schedule, McDanel said.
Work on water utility crossings will sporadically result in some traffic delays on South Main Street this week as the South Main Corridor Improvement Project continues, he said.
Mayor Tye Parsons thanked members of the public who have had to be patient with the work so far.
“I know as those crossings have started to happen this week and last week there’ve been some traffic pauses on South Main,” Parsons said. “And so, just be patient and go slow, and we’ll get through it.”
McDanel said the water connections should be done within the next week or so, then in May the contractor will begin work on east side concrete curbs. The west side is slated to begin in June. Once those are completed, overhead power lines can be relocated and other utilities can be placed underground.
“So I would expect a flurry of activity over the next several months, and as the summer progresses, we’ll really be able to see the project take shape for some of those final touches on the project,” he said.
Other City Council notes
- McDanel said that in addition to the $50,000 Façade Improvement Grant Program award to the Maryville Public Library, the city also awarded just under $5,000 to Meyer Auto Center for sidewalk replacements. The city is reviewing another 6-7 applications this week, he said.
- During the April 11 City Council meeting, McDanel announced the city will receive another $11,000 in Rescue Plan funds through MoDOT. McDanel said the extra money comes from some municipalities that did not claim their Rescue Plan allotments. The unclaimed amount is instead being split among the cities and towns that did claim funds, including Maryville.
- The council approved the purchase of a 2009 John Deere 1445 Series II mower from Dakota Sales & Machinery in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, for up to $24,900. McDanel said the mower will be used primarily for maintaining the city’s trail system. The unbudgeted purchase will be made from the city’s remaining allocation of Rescue Plan funds.
- Council members approved the purchase of two overhead doors for the water/sewer maintenance facility from Circle K Door for $17,430. Public Works Director Matt Smith said the city had budgeted $19,000 to replace four doors this year, but because of rising material costs, the budgeted amount only covered two.
- The council approved a request by Zachary Beaman, owner of Xertz Food Truck, to park his food truck on Fourth Street near the alley located a 109 W. Fourth St., potentially blocking up to two parking stalls that are in the city’s right-of-way. Beaman said he expects to park there on Thursday and Friday evenings from May through November to sell pizza.
- Council members approved a bid by Michael Vest for $2,201 per year for three years to harvest hay from the city-owned property near the former landfill.