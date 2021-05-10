MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday selected David E. Ross Construction to head up the new GAC adsorber project intended to help mitigate the seasonal taste and odor issues present in drinking water.
Granular activated carbon adsorbers bind taste and odor constituents as water passes through the adsorber, removing them from the drinking water that goes out to customers across the area in much the same way as a home carbon filter does.
In February, consulting firm HDR Engineering laid out short-term and long-term options for the council’s consideration in how to deal with the ongoing aesthetic issues in the water. The company said a GAC adsorber would be efficient at removing geosmin, a compound that has recently caused issues, and would be the most cost-effective short-term option. It doesn’t preclude the pursuit of any long-term options, like overhauling the existing water treatment facility or building a new one.
The adsorber will be installed in a retrofitted existing clearwell tank at the water treatment plant site. HDR had estimated the cost of such a project to run between $1 million and $1.4 million.
On Monday, the council accepted a bid from David E. Ross Construction, based out of Raytown, Missouri, for $1.2 million to manage and build the project.
City Manager Greg McDanel and Public Works Director C.E. Goodall told the council that they recommended the bid from David E. Ross over a bid from Crossland Heavy Contractors because of the experience they had with David E. Ross during the construction of the wastewater plant that went into service in 2015.
“David Ross has a knack for finding cost-cutting measures,” Goodall said. “Immediately out of the gate on the wastewater project, (they created) $30-50,000 savings.”
McDanel said that the wastewater treatment facility was completed within half a percent of the estimated cost of the $13.7 million project.
Also in February, the council approved a cost-sharing agreement for the new adsorber project with Public Water Supply District No. 1, which provides water to residents of much of the area surrounding Maryville and is the city’s largest water customer. The district will contribute half of the cost of the adsorber project, about $600,000, under that agreement.
The contract approved Monday by the council is only for pre-construction services for $8,000. Now the city will work with David E. Ross on finalizing the project.
McDanel said the adsorber is on schedule to be completed before fall, when taste and odor issues typically begin to increase.
Other City Council notes
- McDanel said that EarthTec algicide, initially approved for purchase in December but the arrival of which was delayed, is being applied to Mozingo Lake this week to address an uptick in cyanobacteria numbers in regular testing. The chemical applications are aimed at preventing algae blooms that have caused previous taste and odor issues.
- Monday, the city received guidance from the federal government on how it may spend the $2.1 million received from the American Rescue Plan. McDanel said city staff, in collaboration with attorneys and the Missouri Municipal League, will begin combing through the 151-page document.
- The city has submitted all updates to paperwork required to change the scope of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, which will now be split into two parts. McDanel said as soon as the city receives approval from MoDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, it can open the 30-day bid period for the project’s first phase.
- The council approved the reappointments of Larry Haataja and Travis Pierson to the Planning and Zoning Commission for four-year terms. Both have been on the commission since 2017.
- The council approved the reappointments of DeAnn Davison, Jeff Ferguson and Kelly Quinlin to the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board of Directors to three-year terms. Davison has been on the board since 2014; Ferguson and Quinlin since 2018.