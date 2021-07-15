MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is looking to replicate the BUILD grant success it had in 2018 to fund phase two of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting that city staff have submitted an application for a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, the successor to the BUILD grants.
The city submitted a request for $5.6 million, McDanel said, leaving about a $300,000 match for the city.
McDanel has said that one of the keys to the city securing the 2018 BUILD grant was the relatively high match amount the city was able to put into the project — more than $3 million — because voters had already approved a capital improvement sales tax to pay for the entire overhaul over a 10-year period. Under that first plan, without the BUILD grant, the city would have completed the project in three phases across a decade, paying for it all without outside assistance. This time around, the city is unable to offer a similar match amount for the phase two grant.
However, McDanel, who has twice before led efforts to secure such a federal grant — once in 2018 in Maryville and once in 2011 as city administrator of Cherryvale, Kansas, when the project awards were known as TIGER grants — said he was optimistic about the city’s chances.
“It was a good grant application, it told a good story with being able to finish this project as originally designed,” he said.
The application was put together rapidly, and McDanel praised the help of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments throughout the process, along with businesses and other organizations in the area that quickly added letters of support for the project.
City Council members also added their appreciation for city staff’s completion of the accelerated, intense application process.
“It speaks a lot of the partnership in our community,” said council member Tye Parsons of the combined efforts.
Rep. Allen Andrews, Sen. Dan Hegeman, Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves and Sen. Roy Blunt also provided letters of support.
The RAISE grants will allocate $1 billion to 680 projects from more than 9,700 applications split evenly between urban and rural areas, according to DOT. Projects will be evaluated based on merit criteria that include safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation and partnership.
The city has been looking at alternative funding sources for what has become phase two of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project since the bids for constructing the massive infrastructure overhaul came in significantly over budget in March. In April, the council approved a plan that split the project into two phases, with phase one running from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V and phase two encompassing the remaining portion from the State Route V intersection south to U.S. Highway 71.
Phase one will use the existing funds that were originally intended to pay for the entire project, including the $10.48 million federal BUILD grant awarded in 2018. The application for that round of funding was also carried out under a time crunch, but produced a winning plan.
The city put construction for phase one out to bid last week, and work on the long-awaited project could begin in early fall with an estimated completion date 15-18 months later.
Phase two was initially estimated to cost another $3-4 million, but the application submitted by the city for the RAISE grants indicates the cost of phase two is now pegged at closer to $6 million. If funding is secured, work on phase two can begin while phase one is still in progress.
As a whole, the project will aim to significantly improve traffic flow and safety along the busy mercantile corridor, including by realigning turn lanes and entrances, adding bike and pedestrian paths, making utility and sewer infrastructure improvements and adding a number of aesthetic elements.