MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday voted to add more funds to the Façade Improvement Grant Program.
During Monday’s regular council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said the city has so far awarded 14 grants through the program worth more than $276,000 — meaning that including matching funds, the program has helped spur more than a half a million dollars in investments to property exteriors throughout the city including projects like sidewalk repairs, awning additions and signage updates, just to name a few.
Funded through part of the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the program offers up to 50 percent matching grants of up to $25,000 for businesses and up to $50,000 for nonprofits.
When it was created a year ago, the program had been earmarked for $200,000, which quickly ran out as property owners took advantage of the grants. City Council members then voted to add another $100,000 to the program and indicated they would be willing to add more should the demand be there.
Currently, McDanel said, there are three outstanding applications under consideration and only about $24,000 remaining.
To ensure there would be enough money for each grant to be fully funded, the council on Monday approved allocating another $46,000 in Rescue Plan funds to the grant program. After that, the city still has about $221,000 in Rescue Plan funds that remain unallocated.
“I think it’s a great program,” said council member Benjamin Lipiec. “… It’s done a lot for this community.”
McDanel said he encourages property owners to continue applying to the program so that the council knows there is interest and may continue to allocate more funds in the future if necessary.
The grant funds are open to any businesses and nonprofits located within city limits. Eligible uses could include storefront rehabilitation; cleaning or painting of exterior surfaces; addition of storefront windows, awnings or signage; and repair or restoration of exterior elements and exterior lighting, among others.