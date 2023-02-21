Greg McDanel on facade grants
City Manager Greg McDanel briefs the Maryville City Council on the Façade Improvement Grant Program during Monday’s regular council meeting. The council voted to add $46,000 to the program to cover the value of outstanding grant applications.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday voted to add more funds to the Façade Improvement Grant Program.

During Monday’s regular council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said the city has so far awarded 14 grants through the program worth more than $276,000 — meaning that including matching funds, the program has helped spur more than a half a million dollars in investments to property exteriors throughout the city including projects like sidewalk repairs, awning additions and signage updates, just to name a few.

