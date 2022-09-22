9-22 Children’s Advocacy Task Force 1.jpeg

Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, receives a $10,000 charitable gift from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust grant from Courtney Jimenez, assistant vice president and trust officer of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

 SUBMITTED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY TASK FORCE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force recently received grants from two local charitable trusts to aid in its goal of aiding children in the northwest Missouri region.

The task force received a $5,000 charitable gift from the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust and a $10,000 charitable gift from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust.

9-22 Children’s Advocacy Task Force 2.jpeg

Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, receives a $5,000 charitable gift from the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust from Courtney Jimenez, assistant vice president and trust officer of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.
