This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, receives a $10,000 charitable gift from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust grant from Courtney Jimenez, assistant vice president and trust officer of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.
SUBMITTED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY TASK FORCE
Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, receives a $5,000 charitable gift from the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust from Courtney Jimenez, assistant vice president and trust officer of U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.
SUBMITTED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY TASK FORCE
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force recently received grants from two local charitable trusts to aid in its goal of aiding children in the northwest Missouri region.
The task force received a $5,000 charitable gift from the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust and a $10,000 charitable gift from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust.
According to an email from task force director Jackie Cochenour, the grants will aid in the operational costs associated with the task force to ensure advocacy, trauma-informed response and prevention services are maintained and continue to expand in northwest Missouri communities and school districts.
This includes direct coordinated community response services to sexual, physical and emotional abuse investigations as well as violence prevention efforts for youth and adults.
“The task force firmly believes it is every adult’s responsibility to keep our children safe and be a trusted adult for anyone in need — no matter how big or how small they are,” wrote Cochenour in an email. “Strengthening and expanding direct community services and prevention efforts are key to uplifting and ending abuse in our region. The grants received will allow these efforts to continue.”