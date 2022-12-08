MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Center ceased operations last week, with officials citing a lack of funding as the sole cause.
In November of last year, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office received a federal grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety to start the center. The project received an outpouring of support and was widely hailed as an important feather in the cap of northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies to better assist investigations involving crimes against children.
But the nearly $200,000 in grant funding was only good for one year.
In the meantime, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said the center was not able to raise enough money to keep it going another year, and that it was not awarded any funding through grant opportunities that could have kept it afloat.
“We knew up front that it was non-renewable, that it was a yearlong grant,” Strong said. “And we would just try to make the best of it. We felt pretty confident that we could continue to fund it with additional grants and we would have a year’s time to pursue that. And then, we also found that the local community was very much behind what we were trying to do and they were very generous, some of our groups have given us some money.
“Unfortunately, we had three grants out that we had planned to fund it, and we didn’t get any of them. We were very, very surprised by that.”
The Nodaway County Commissioners said on Tuesday that they didn’t have the funds available to support the center.
“(The commissioners) stepped in, they were behind us, but at the end of the day we have to realize, do we really want to continue to fund this?” Strong said. “We have to consider taxpayer money and wise use of it. Yeah, there’s a need for it here, but we were all in agreement that we would try this for a year and see if it worked.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t.”
Strong said the major ongoing expense would have been paying for the center’s full-time director. Jackie Cochenour had been in charge of the facility since its inception.
Speaking to The Forum on Tuesday, Strong praised her work, especially outreach efforts to local schools.
“She had talked to over 2,000 kids in our schools, in the circuit up here, trying to talk to them about prevention and being educated on what to watch for or, is it happening to you,” Strong said of Cochenour. “And several students came forward. It was very positive in the schools, we were doing things that … weren’t being done ahead of that.”
The advocacy center was created last year to provide a dedicated place where children involved as victims in child crime investigations could be interviewed — available for cases coming from Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties.
When investigating cases involving children as victims or witnesses, local authorities respond with a multidisciplinary approach that can include law enforcement, social workers, child advocates, counselors and other professionals who are trained specifically to conduct forensic interviews with children. In northwest Missouri, because of a lack of dedicated resources in one place, that usually means a trip to St. Joseph for everyone involved — from investigators to the family of the child being interviewed. That potentially adds several days to an investigation before a child can be interviewed.
Those added days can mean more time a child has to spend in a potentially dangerous home situation, or can result in less reliable information gleaned from an interview, Strong said last year.
The office on the lower level of the Nodaway County Administration Center provided appropriate spaces for such investigations and interviews at a centralized, local location, including an interview room designed with children in mind, an observation for investigators to observe unobtrusively and a waiting room for families.
The conversion of the space — between $75,000-$100,000 — was paid for by the county. The commissioners said they don’t have immediate plans to repurpose it. The sheriff’s office’s D.A.R.E. officer, Cpl. Cory McDonald, also has an office in the space.
Moving forward, Strong said it’s possible that the interview facility could be used for forensic interviews of adult sexual assault survivors. But he said that would also require a new initiative, likely in partnership with the North Star Advocacy Center.
Strong said the Children’s Advocacy Center saw somewhere around 20 children come through for interviews once the office was ready early this year.
Now, they will need to be interviewed in St. Joseph once again.
“You know to sum it up, I think everybody saw the need, I think it was the right thing to do and we all supported each other,” Strong said. “Unfortunately, we just — like many things — we just ran out of money.”