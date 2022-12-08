Nodaway County Administration Center (copy) (copy)
Nodaway County Commissioners and Sheriff Randy Strong spoke with The Forum about the recent closure of the Northwest Missouri Children's Advocacy Center.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Child Advocacy Center ceased operations last week, with officials citing a lack of funding as the sole cause.

In November of last year, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office received a federal grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety to start the center. The project received an outpouring of support and was widely hailed as an important feather in the cap of northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies to better assist investigations involving crimes against children.

