ARKOE, Mo. — After allegedly fleeing law enforcement, two people were injured over the weekend in a crash near Arkoe.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Justin J. Aiton, 19, and Lillian K. Beverly, 18, both of Oak Grove, Mo., suffered minor injuries in the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday about 2 ½ miles west of Arkoe at the intersection of 330th Street and U.S. Highway 71.
The report said that the 2010 Nissan Versa driven by Aiton traveled off the right side of roadway and struck a MoDOT sign while headed south on U.S. Highway 71. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene, continuing south, traveled into the median and then started back north on U.S. Highway 71. It then came to a controlled stop in the northbound lane. The report said the crash occurred while the vehicle was fleeing law enforcement.
Both Aiton and Beverly were transported by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with minor injuries. Aiton was listed as not wearing a seat belt; Beverly was. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, Aiton was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor DWI - drugs, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway involving a motor vehicle crash.